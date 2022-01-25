Three keys for the men's basketball team to win against Texas State University this weekend

The men’s basketball team (8-11, 4-4) will play against Texas State University at 7 p.m. Thursday at the College Park Center.
The teams will compete again at 4 p.m. Saturday in San Marcos, Texas.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to have a successful weekend against the Bobcats.
1. Limiting the Bobcats’ scoring duo
Senior guard Caleb Asberry and senior forward Isiah Small rank inside the top 20 in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring in conference play as players for Texas State. Asberry is sixth with 16.6 points per game, while Small is 19th and averages 13.2.
Asberry has scored in double-figures in four of his five Sun Belt games, including a 22-point performance against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 15.
Small has four double-figure games in conference play, with two separate 17-point performances where he shot over 43% in both games.
UTA will need to limit those two players' production to record wins against their in-state competitor.
2. Continued 3-point success
In the Mavericks’ last game against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, they tied their season-high with 10 made 3-pointers. Nine of them came from junior guard Carson Bischoff.
It was the third time the Mavericks connected on double-digit 3-pointers and the second-highest percentage of made three’s on the season at 41.7%.
Bischoff and freshman guard Brandyn Talbot are the only players over 30% on the season with more than 25 3-point attempts, with Talbot at 30% and Bischoff at 54%.
UTA will need to continue the 3-point success to apply pressure to Texas State’s defense.
3. Battle of the leading rebounders
UTA and Texas State rank first in two different rebounding categories in the Sun Belt. The Mavericks are first in rebounding offense, while the Bobcats sit atop in rebounding defense.
Small leads the Bobcats in rebounds with 7.2 per game and sixth in the Sun Belt Conference. Graduate guard Javon Levi is ninth in the Sun Belt and leads the Mavericks at 6.8 per game.
UTA must out-rebound Texas State to gain more possessions and opportunities to score.
