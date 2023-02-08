Three keys for the Mavericks to secure their ninth win of the season

After a heartbreaking five-point loss Monday night, the men’s basketball team (8-16, 3-8) will now shift gears toward UT-Rio Grande Valley in a 6:30 p.m. Thursday matchup in Edinburg, Texas.
In an interesting turn of events, both teams played the same teams in their last two games with different results. The Mavericks pulled an upset Feb. 4 against Sam Houston, but found themselves on the losing end to Tarleton. On the other hand, UTRGV dropped a two-point game to Sam Houston but bounced back the following game by knocking off Tarleton.
Come Thursday, expect the game to be scrappy, as both teams are near the bottom of the conference standings and in desperate need of a win. Here are three keys that the Mavericks need to do to secure their ninth win of the season.
Shying away from shooting 3-pointers
The Mavericks don’t hold back from shooting at the 3-point range, but after going 14-39 in the last two games, creating more two-point shots and slowing down their pace might be the better game plan. Attempting too many 3-pointers can turn into self-inflicted wounds, which have put the men’s team in a hole several times this season.
During their last meeting Jan. 19, the team shot 24 times from beyond the arc, sinking 11 of those shots. They shot 5-15 in the first half, but improved the percentage during the second half. This percentage was significantly higher than the team’s 31.4% average for the season.
UTRGV has a similar shooting record with 37% over their last two games. Playing tough defense on 3-point attempts could work in the favor of the Mavericks if they can limit their own long-range shots to increase their time of possession.
Scoring more bench points
The Mavericks can give themselves an edge with more assistance from their bench.
Looking back to the last meeting against UTRGV, the Mavericks bench put up 33 bench points compared to UTRGV’s 8 bench points that shifted the momentum in UTA’s favor.
More production from the bench tends to lead to less lead changes in the games that UTA won this season. Specifically in their win over UTRGV, the team scored a season-high 85 points against a Division I opponent, due in large part to their bench.
Finding rhythm on the road
It’s been a little over three weeks since UTA last won a road game. While the majority of their latest games have been at College Park Center, the next three road games all feature good teams with each team possessing at least 12 wins or more. Two of the three teams also have fewer than ten losses.
Head coach Greg Young needs to find a way to get his team comfortable and going in early during the opening minutes of the game if they want to secure a win. Freshman Chendall Weaver and junior Kyron Gibson have been the go-to players when it comes to scoring, so look for Young to get creative when it comes to getting his playmakers involved.
@heyyyitslando
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.