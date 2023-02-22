Three keys for the Mavericks to defeat top-three ranked Southern Utah University

The Mavericks (10-17, 5-9) will return home after a three-game road trip to face Southern Utah University on Thursday.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to win against a top three ranked team in the conference.
Stay solid on defense
In order for the Mavericks to have a chance at winning, they must stay solid on the defensive end.
Southern Utah is ranked first in the conference in scoring and number two in field goal percentage.
The Mavericks have been relatively strong on defense recently, keeping each of their last three opponents below their season average.
Utilize plays from Chendall Weaver
The Mavericks must rely on their best players if they are going to beat one of the upper-echelon teams in the conference.
Freshman guard Chendall Weaver is in contention for WAC Freshman of the Year after being named Freshman of the Week for the fourth time.
This season he is top three on the team in points, rebounds, steals and assists.
Weaver will be very crucial in the team’s success in this game and future ones as the season draws to a close.
Win the rebounding battle
The Mavericks must dominate the boards in order to have a chance to win.
In the five games they have won during conference play, they have come away with the most rebounds.
Getting rebounds limits the opponent’s opportunities to score, and if the Mavericks can continue with this trend then they will be in a position to succeed.
@N_Utsey1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.