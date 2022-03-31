Three keys for the Mavericks to bounce back against University of Louisiana-Monroe

The baseball team (8-16, 2-4) welcomes the University of Louisiana-Monroe for a three game home series beginning at 2 p.m. Friday at Clay Gould Ballpark.
The Mavericks return home after a 15-9 loss Tuesday night against Baylor University.
Here are three keys to bouncing back against the Warhawks.
Score early
Tuesday’s game put UTA behind early as they gave up eight runs in the second inning.
Building momentum in the first few innings helped bring in wins against Troy by scoring in the first five innings.
The Mavericks are currently ranked ninth in batting average in the Sun Belt Conference, emphasizing how important an early lead can be to securing a win.
Ride the bullpen production
The Mavericks currently have the second worst ERA in the Sun Belt, giving up 6.35 runs per nine innings.
The Mavericks’ loss to Baylor saw six different pitchers used, with four of them giving up runs.
The team’s last game against Troy on March 27 saw the last consistent outing from a starting pitcher. Freshman Gray Bailey kept the Trojans off the board until he was relieved in the sixth inning.
UTA will need to ride a consistent pitching performance against Louisiana-Monroe to give the offense a chance to win the game.
Make errors a thing of the past
The Mavericks have 35 errors in 2022, tied for second most in the conference.
The team picked up only two errors in the three game series against Troy and the game against Baylor which shows signs of improvement.
The improvement in fielding percentage shows that the Mavericks have been limiting errors and improved their defensive production.
If the team continues to limit the errors and field well, they are capable of securing back-to-back series wins.
