Three keys for softball to defeat Troy University

The softball team (20-18, 10-8) will begin a three-game series at 6 p.m. Friday against Troy University.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to earn back-to-back Sun Belt Conference series victories.
Five is the magic number
When the team hits a certain amount of runs, they’ve been nearly impossible to conquer. This season, UTA is 16-3 in games where they score five or more runs.
However, the offensive success hasn’t happened in previous years when playing Troy.
The Mavericks have lost four of their last five games against the Trojans, scoring six runs during that span.
This season, Troy has allowed the third least hits in the conference at 198.
If the Mavericks hit that mark this weekend, there’s a good chance they’ll collect wins and move up in the Sun Belt Conference standings.
Finding a rhythm in the circle
This season, the Mavericks have allowed the third-most runs in the conference at 187, but have improved over the past few weeks.
In their last five games, they’ve allowed just seven runs, winning four of those.
UTA will be going up against a Troy team that has the second-highest slugging percentage in the Sun Belt Conference at .451.
The Mavericks must continue their improvement in the circle for a chance to dethrone the Trojans.
Keeping Horne off the bases
The Trojans are led offensively by junior infielder Kelly Horne, who has helped bring Troy to third place in the conference standings.
She ranks first in the conference in on-base percentage at .579, second in home runs at 10 and third in batting average at .398.
Horne is used to the recognition as she was picked for the 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt team and is coming off a season in 2021 where she held a .372 batting average with eight home runs and 48 RBIs.
If the Mavericks want to continue their stellar pitching, getting Horne out will be a priority.
