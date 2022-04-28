Three keys for softball to defeat Appalachian State University

The softball team (21-20, 11-10) will travel to Boone, North Carolina, for a conference series beginning 4 p.m. Friday against Appalachian State University.
The Mavericks are currently fifth in the Sun Belt Conference standings and have an opportunity to move up with a sweep of the Mountaineers.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to win against the Mountaineers in their last road series in the Sun Belt Conference.
Build on previous success
The Mavericks have won nine of the last 10 games against the Mountaineers.
In those games, the Mavericks were successful on offense and defense.
They scored five or more runs in eight of those 10, and held Appalachian State to three runs or less in eight of them.
If the Mavericks can replicate the offensive and defensive consistency they’ve had against the Mountaineers, then they have a good chance to win.
Consistent pitching and defense
This season, the Mountaineers are third in the Sun Belt Conference in batting average at .273.
The team has two of the top three leaders in runs scored this season with sophomore infielder Emma Jones leading with 47 and sophomore outfielder Kayt Houston at 41.
The Mavericks have enjoyed consistent pitching in April, giving up just two runs in eight of their 15 games.
Contributions from the Mavericks dugout and the rest of the defense will be crucial in stopping a high-powered Appalachian State offense.
Getting out of an offensive slump in road games
UTA is 5-11 in road games this season, compared to 12-5 at home. The Mavericks score significantly fewer runs when they are away from Allan Saxe Field.
At home this season, they have scored 73 runs, compared to on the road, where they have scored 33 runs this season.
They have struggled on the road this season, most recently scoring a combined three runs against Troy University in their last Sun Belt Conference series.
For the Mavericks to have a chance to win, they must improve their offensive production on the road.
@N_Utsey1
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.