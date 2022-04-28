Three keys for softball to defeat Appalachian State University

The softball team huddles before a game against Baylor University on April 19 at Allan Saxe Field. They fell 2-1, breaking their 11-game home winning streak.

The softball team (21-20, 11-10) will travel to Boone, North Carolina, for a conference series beginning 4 p.m. Friday against Appalachian State University.

The Mavericks are currently fifth in the Sun Belt Conference standings and have an opportunity to move up with a sweep of the Mountaineers.

Here are three keys for the Mavericks to win against the Mountaineers in their last road series in the Sun Belt Conference. 

Build on previous success

The Mavericks have won nine of the last 10 games against the Mountaineers.

In those games, the Mavericks were successful on offense and defense.

They scored five or more runs in eight of those 10, and held Appalachian State to three runs or less in eight of them.

If the Mavericks can replicate the offensive and defensive consistency they’ve had against the Mountaineers, then they have a good chance to win. 

Consistent pitching and defense

This season, the Mountaineers are third in the Sun Belt Conference in batting average at .273.

The team has two of the top three leaders in runs scored this season with sophomore infielder Emma Jones leading with 47 and sophomore outfielder Kayt Houston at 41.

The Mavericks have enjoyed consistent pitching in April, giving up just two runs in eight of their 15 games.

Contributions from the Mavericks dugout and the rest of the defense will be crucial in stopping a high-powered Appalachian State offense. 

Getting out of an offensive slump in road games

UTA is 5-11 in road games this season, compared to 12-5 at home. The Mavericks score significantly fewer runs when they are away from Allan Saxe Field. 

At home this season, they have scored 73 runs, compared to on the road, where they have scored 33 runs this season.

They have struggled on the road this season, most recently scoring a combined three runs against Troy University in their last Sun Belt Conference series.

For the Mavericks to have a chance to win, they must improve their offensive production on the road. 

