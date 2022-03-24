Three keys for softball team to win three-game series against Ragin' Cajuns

The softball team (11-11, 3-3) will travel to face the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, beginning a three-game series at 6 p.m. on Friday.
UTA will play three games against the Ragin’ Cajuns from March 25 to March 27.
Here are three keys for the Mavs to extend their winning streak this weekend.
1. Keeping up with Adams
Coming into this weekend, Louisiana has the highest batting average of all teams in the Sun Belt averaging .372 as a team, including Kayla Falterman, who is the conference leader in batting average.
The Ragin’ Cajuns come into the game leading the conference in runs with 176.
Freshman pitcher Jessica Adams, who is averaging 3.21 ERA this season, has led the Mavericks.
In the midst of their current five-game winning streak, Adams has posted an ERA of 1.00 twice and 0.00 once.
She has pitched the last five games for UTA and given up more than two earned runs just once. She pitched two complete games and 13 strikeouts in the last five outings.
If Adams continues to pitch consistently, the Mavericks will have a chance against Louisiana.
2. Don’t lose momentum
The Mavericks are in the midst of a five-game winning streak, their longest in the season and currently the longest in the conference.
While on the streak, they have scored 11 runs twice and beat No. 11 Oklahoma State University.
The Mavericks come in facing the Ragin’ Cajuns who are third in conference standings.
Louisiana has won their first two series, scoring 33 runs in their three games against Georgia Southern University on March 19 and 20.
If the Mavericks want to win, they will need to keep the consistency that has secured the last five games.
3. The hitting duo
UTA faces a team that allows the second-least runs in the conference overall.
The Mavericks have scored often during their winning streak, and contributions from graduate third baseman KJ Murphy and senior first baseman Meagan Smith will be critical in this series.
They lead the team in RBIs with 15 and both rank inside the top four in batting average.
Smith is coming off of winning Sun Belt Player of the Week after her two home runs and nine-RBI performance over the previous week.
She batted .500 during the stretch and had a .938 slugging percentage.
UTA must play great offense for a chance to win this weekend.
@N_Utsey1
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.