Three keys for softball team to succeed in opening weekend of the season

The softball team begins their 2022 season at 10 a.m. Friday in the Aggie Classic, hosted by Texas A&M University in College Station.
UTA will play five games from Friday through Sunday, with two games against Texas A&M and Western Kentucky University each, alongside a game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi University.
Here are three keys for a successful weekend.
1. Consistent offense
UTA ranked seventh in hits and the second lowest batting average in the Sun Belt in 2021.
In 2022, the Mavericks have their top four hitters in batting average returning from last year with graduate third baseman KJ Murphy, sophomore infielder Jessica Carreon, junior outfielder Jadyn Erickson and junior outfielder Reagan Hukill. Murphy’s .405 batting average tied for second in the Sun Belt.
While pitching, junior pitcher Kenedy Hines hit and finished fifth on the team with a .268 average with 9 RBIs.
With the returned production in the lineup, UTA will need to hit the ball and generate scoring opportunities at a more consistent rate.
2. Quality starts from pitchers
The Mavericks lost two starting pitchers from the 2021 team due to graduation, including former pitcher JoJo Valencia. She led the team with an ERA of 2.97 and strikeouts at 47.
Senior Laura Henriksen and Hines return as the players with the most games started last year. Hines pitched the most innings in 2021 and earned a team-high six wins.
Those alongside freshman pitcher transfer Jessica Adams are expected to play a lot of games in the circle. A good pitching performance will increase the Mavericks’ chances of winning.
3. Home run power
The Mavericks rank second to last in home runs in the Sun Belt, at 23 during their 51-game season last year.
UTA returns with their two leading home run hitters from last year with Murphy and Hukill. Murphy hit six, while Hukill knocked five out of the park.
Western Kentucky hit 48 home runs last year and had two players with 13 or more home runs.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M had 70 home runs last season and 25 from senior catcher Haley Lee.
UTA will need to generate power and hit more home runs to produce on offense.
@D_Tineo4
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.