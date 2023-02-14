Three keys for men's basketball to pick up first win under new coach

A lot has changed for the men’s basketball team (9-16, 4-8) since they last saw action on the court. A day after a big road win at UT-Rio Grande Valley, UTA announced that they would be parting ways with former head coach Greg Young. Now the focus shifts to how the team will perform going forward under interim head coach Royce Johnson.
Johnson’s been with the team for five years and has served as an assistant coach and the program’s associate head coach. He will now take the helm for the remainder of the season. It’s going to be a formidable task on the road that will require the whole team to get involved. The last time UTA played Sam Houston State University (18-6, 8-4), UTA convincingly snapped their five-game winning streak at College Park Center.
Unfortunately for the Mavericks, most of the conversation has surrounded Young’s departure. On the bright side, after playing three games in six days, this will be the first game for the men’s team in nearly a week, giving them plenty of time to focus on their upcoming road game against Sam Houston. Here are three keys for the Mavericks to secure their second consecutive road win.
Second-chance points
Offensive rebounds are crucial in any game, but the Mavericks haven’t been consistent when it comes to taking advantage of second-chance points. The team’s last performance with double-digit second-chance points came Jan. 25, when they put up 13 points against California Baptist University.
Sophomore forward Shemar Wilson, who currently leads the team in scoring and rebounding, may not be available for Wednesday’s game after missing the last. This could mean more meaningful minutes for guys like junior guard Kyron Gibson and sophomore forward Dario Domingos to carry the Mavs offensively.
Drawing up plays for Chendall Weaver
On Feb. 7, freshman guard Chendall Weaver was named the WAC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. One main reason Weaver received the honor was due to his performance on Feb. 4, where he dropped a career-high 21 points and registered four assists when the Mavericks pulled the upset on Sam Houston.
Weaver gives the team the boost they need with his ability to create shots at any given moment. Weaver is currently third on the team in scoring and offensive rebounding, but has the chance to move to second in rebounding come Wednesday while also catching up to Wilson’s scoring if he were to sit out another game.
Drawing up more plays to put the ball in Weaver’s hand could benefit the team long-term going forward, even if they fall to Sam Houston. He’s an exciting young player to build around with three years of eligibility left.
Staying focused
Out of the next six games, five opponents are ranked in the top six of the conference standings. The only team ranked lower is tenth-ranked Utah Tech. With many of these teams possibly looking ahead to the WAC tournament in March in Las Vegas, UTA has more to prove under new leadership if they want to show that they belong in the postseason tournament.
During an interview Monday night at Walk-On’s, interim coach Johnson said that the goal is to use the next six games to prepare for four tournament games in Vegas.
“I challenge the coaches, myself, the managers, the players, come to practice with the mindset of winning a championship,” Johnson said. “It’s the only way it’s gonna get done.”
The team needs to focus one game at a time and look for wins however they can until Wilson is healthy and ready to return. It presents itself as a hard reminder to not get too comfortable and to always be ready to get called on.
The Mavericks will be playing Sam Houston State University on Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m.
