Three keys for men’s basketball to win over Louisiana rivals this weekend

The Mavericks sit down for a timeout during a game against Texas State University on Jan. 27 at College Park Center. UTA won 70-58. 

The men’s basketball team (9-13, 5-6) will play two Sun Belt schools from Louisiana beginning Thursday at 6:30 p.m. (CQD:2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule - University of Texas Arlington Athletics (utamavs.com) DK)

UTA will play University of Louisiana Monroe on Thursday and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Here are three keys for the Mavericks to win both games.

1. A team effort on offense

In the Mavericks 70-61 loss to Appalachian State University on Feb. 5, graduate guard David Azore had 36 of the team’s points.

No other player scored in the double-figures, and only two players outside of Azore scored more than four points.

When UTA played against Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 13 and 15, the Mavericks played without Azore, due to COVID-19 protocol.

They went 1-1 during the stretch, and sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba scored 44 points. Graduate guard Javon Levi and sophomore guard Nicolas Elame also reached double-figures against Louisiana-Lafayette.

The Mavericks will need multiple players to contribute at a high level on offense to be successful.

2. Playing a complete second half

The Mavericks were outscored 50-27 in the second half against Appalachian State.

UTA scored 41% from the field and beyond the arc, but shot 34.4% from the field in the second and 22.2% from 3-point range.

They also shot poorly in the second half of their last meeting with Louisiana-Monroe. UTA shot 24% from the field in the second half and made one of their five attempts in overtime.

The Mavericks will need to have a complete second half performance.

Graduate guard David Azore attempts to lay up the ball during a game against Appalachian State on Feb. 5 at College Park Center. The Mavericks have two at home games and four away games left in the season before the Sun Belt Tournament. 

3. Defending 3-pointers well

UTA ranks second to last in the Sun Belt Conference in making 3-pointers and ninth at defending them.

Louisiana-Lafayette ranks third overall at 34.2%, while Louisiana-Monroe is fourth at 33%.

In the first meeting, UTA held the teams below their season averages, with Louisiana-Lafayette making 31.8% and Louisiana-Monroe making 27.8%.

UTA will need to bring that same energy to limit the opposing offenses.

