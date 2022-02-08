Three keys for men’s basketball to win over Louisiana rivals this weekend

The men’s basketball team (9-13, 5-6) will play two Sun Belt schools from Louisiana beginning Thursday at 6:30 p.m. (CQD:2021-22 Men's Basketball Schedule - University of Texas Arlington Athletics (utamavs.com) DK)
UTA will play University of Louisiana Monroe on Thursday and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to win both games.
1. A team effort on offense
In the Mavericks 70-61 loss to Appalachian State University on Feb. 5, graduate guard David Azore had 36 of the team’s points.
No other player scored in the double-figures, and only two players outside of Azore scored more than four points.
When UTA played against Louisiana-Lafayette and Louisiana-Monroe on Jan. 13 and 15, the Mavericks played without Azore, due to COVID-19 protocol.
They went 1-1 during the stretch, and sophomore forward Patrick Mwamba scored 44 points. Graduate guard Javon Levi and sophomore guard Nicolas Elame also reached double-figures against Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Mavericks will need multiple players to contribute at a high level on offense to be successful.
2. Playing a complete second half
The Mavericks were outscored 50-27 in the second half against Appalachian State.
UTA scored 41% from the field and beyond the arc, but shot 34.4% from the field in the second and 22.2% from 3-point range.
They also shot poorly in the second half of their last meeting with Louisiana-Monroe. UTA shot 24% from the field in the second half and made one of their five attempts in overtime.
The Mavericks will need to have a complete second half performance.
3. Defending 3-pointers well
UTA ranks second to last in the Sun Belt Conference in making 3-pointers and ninth at defending them.
Louisiana-Lafayette ranks third overall at 34.2%, while Louisiana-Monroe is fourth at 33%.
In the first meeting, UTA held the teams below their season averages, with Louisiana-Lafayette making 31.8% and Louisiana-Monroe making 27.8%.
UTA will need to bring that same energy to limit the opposing offenses.
@D_Tineo4
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.