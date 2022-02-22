Three keys for men’s basketball to close their regular season with a pair of wins

The men’s basketball team will conclude its regular-season schedule with a pair of games starting Wednesday.
The Mavericks will play against Troy University at 6 p.m. and University of South Alabama at 7 p.m. Friday.
The team is tied for seventh with University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Sun Belt Conference standings but can improve the ranking with victories in both games.
Here are three keys for the Mavericks to complete their mission.
1. End the road woes
UTA holds an 8-4 record at home and has the fifth-most wins in the conference, but they are 3-11 on the road, which lands them in the bottom three.
In the last five away games they shot 40% from the field, yet they have a 2-3 record.
The Mavericks have also turned the ball over 10 or more times each game. They will need to limit turnovers and maintain their current shooting performance to end the regular season on a winning streak.
2. A bounce-back offensive game
In the Mavericks’ previous game against Arkansas State University, they scored 49 points, the lowest in a Sun Belt Conference game since joining the conference.
UTA had more efficient shooting performances against both South Alabama and Troy in the last meetings. They shot 54.1% from the field against South Alabama, the second-highest in conference play, and made 18 of 24 free throws.
UTA had a higher percentage than Troy in the New Years’ Day meeting, when the latter was held to 30% shooting.
The Mavericks will need to return to the form of the first meetings for a chance to win.
3. Limiting an opposing team’s impact player
South Alabama graduate guard Jay Jay Chandler ranks fourth in the Sun Belt on the season in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game.
He has scored in double figures in 25 of his 27 games, including against UTA. Chandler has scored 14 or more points in eight of his last nine games.
However, he scored 12 points against UTA on Dec. 30 and only made five of 19 shots in the game.
Limiting his performance will be an important factor for the Mavericks to beat the Jaguars.
@D_Tineo4
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
