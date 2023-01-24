 Skip to main content
Three keys for Mavericks to get back on track

Sophomore forward Montez Young Jr. high-fives his teammates and coaches during a men’s basketball game against the University of Nevada on Nov. 18 at the College Park Center. 

The men’s basketball team (7-14, 2-6) will look to get back on track as they face California Baptist University. The Mavericks saw their two-game winning streak snapped Saturday.

Here are three keys to success for their game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Leaning on Chendall Weaver

Freshman guard Chendall Weaver is having a successful season thus far. Recently, he was named Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

In their two games last week, Weaver averaged eight points, five rebounds, and four assists a game while UTA went 1-1.

For the Mavericks to have a chance to win, they will need to lean on players such as Weaver to generate consistent offense.

Staying solid on defense

The Mavericks have lost three of the past five games. These losses saw them give up 76 points.

These numbers show a steady decline, as UTA is giving up 72 points a game overall in conference play.

The Mavericks will need a strong defense for a chance to succeed. One way they can achieve this is by forcing California Baptist to shoot from the three-point line, as they average 33.8 percent as a team.

Building on positives

Before their loss against Abilene Christian University, the Mavericks had been on their first two-game win streak since November and the first against Division I competition.

They defeated the defending conference champions, New Mexico State University, and scored a season high in points against a Division I opponent against the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

For the Mavericks to get back on their feet, they’ll need to continue building on good habits they’ve learned during these wins.

