Three keys for Lady Mavericks to secure tenth win of the season

The Lady Mavericks (9-11, 3-5) improved their away record to 4-5 after going 2-1 on their last three road games. UTA will now focus on improving its home record during their next three home games at College Park Center.
Looking ahead to their Thursday matchup with California Baptist University (9-9, 5-2), here are three keys that the Lady Mavericks need to do to secure their tenth win of the season.
Slowing down Trinity San Antonio
Sophomore guard Trinity San Antonio has been on a rampage with double-digit performances in her last four games. Most notably, she led the charge to victory for CBU against Grand Canyon University, snapping GCU’s six-game winning streak with her first 20-point performance since November.
San Antonio has made a huge improvement in her scoring this season compared to her freshman year. During the 2021-2022 season, she averaged 7.4 points per game before making the leap to 16.1 points this season.
San Antonio gained a different perspective of the game after being selected to represent Team Puerto Rico in the FIBA Women’s World Cup last fall.
Finding ways to get other players involved
In a season where redshirt senior Starr Jacobs’s scoring average is down, the star forward is still finding ways to score. Jacobs is averaging 16.7 points per game compared to her 21 point average during the 2021-2022 season.
Jacobs is currently leading the team in scoring by nearly 100 points. The closest to Jacob’s 333 points in scoring is Kayla White, with 235 points for the season.
A player to look out for in Thursday’s game is fifth-year guard Jireh Washington. Washington isn’t going to put up double-digits each night, but the guard creates positive plays when it comes to rebounds and assists.
Junior center Kamaria Gipson can produce results given the opportunity. Her last efficient games came earlier this month, when she scored 14 points against Tarleton State University, showing that Gipson is capable of knocking down her shots when playing more than 15 minutes.
Creating more shot opportunities
The last time these teams met on Dec. 29, UTA had two double-digit scorers for the evening, Jacobs and fifth-year guard Kayla White. The Lancers had three players in double-digits and two players who were near the 10-point mark.
Points off turnovers should be a focus in this game. UTA is currently averaging 18.4 points off turnovers and CBU averages 15.1 turnovers per game. While these two teams are close to evenly matched, UTA needs to take advantage of any opportunities that present themselves during the game.
Currently, the Lady Mavericks are averaging 3.5 three-pointers per game, but are sitting at 69-246 for the season. With both CBU and UTA averaging around 71 points per game, UTA needs to focus on playing tight defense and taking shots within the paint.
The teams had a close game for the majority of their last meeting, but UTA was never able to get back on track after that, getting outscored 22-13 in the second quarter.
@heyyyitslando
