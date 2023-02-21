Three keys for Lady Mavericks to polish their play on final road trip

The Lady Mavericks (13-14, 7-8) come into this week as winners of four out of their last five games, including a current three-game win streak. With the regular season nearing its conclusion, UTA will be heading out for their final road trip of the year before the Western Athletic Conference tournament.
The two-game trip will first stop in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where UTA will take on New Mexico State University at 7 p.m. Feb. 23. UTA will then head to Phoenix to face Grand Canyon University at 4 p.m. Feb. 25.
Here are three keys for the Lady Mavericks to pull off two victories on the road.
Sending New Mexico State to the free throw line
New Mexico State sits at the bottom of the WAC when it comes to free throw percentage at 65.1%. UTA can use this to their advantage in late or close game situations. This could also be an advantage for the Lady Mavericks if they find themselves in foul trouble throughout the game.
Taking it inside versus the Lopes
Against Grand Canyon University, the Lady Mavericks should look to work the ball inside and get points in the paint. The Lopes average the least blocks per game in the WAC, with two per game. UTA, led by redshirt senior Starr Jacobs, primarily score in the paint and should be able to benefit from the lack of interior defense.
Limiting turnovers
The most important factor for UTA against both teams will be limiting their turnovers. New Mexico State University is currently ranked first in the WAC in turnover margin at +4.59 per game. To put this into perspective, UTA’s average turnover margin is seventh in the conference at +0.85.
Grand Canyon is ranked second in turnover margin at +4.04 and first in steals with an average of 12.96 per game.
To give themselves the best chance at pulling off the wins, the Lady Mavericks have to prioritize ball security and limit their overall turnovers.
Picking up two wins would push UTA’s regular season record and conference record to one game over .500. With their spot in the WAC tournament locked in, these games will be a great opportunity for UTA to polish their play.
The game against New Mexico State can be seen on ESPN+ and the game against Grand Canyon on ESPN3.
