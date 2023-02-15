Three keys for Lady Mavericks to clean up home games

After splitting their recent two-game road trip, the Lady Mavericks (11-14, 5-8) return home to the College Park Center for a two game homestand. UTA will face Sam Houston State University at 7 p.m. Feb. 16 before Abilene Christian University comes into town at 2 p.m. Feb. 18.
Here are three keys for the Lady Mavericks to secure two important home wins.
Secure defensive rebounds
Sam Houston State University currently ranks first in offensive rebounds in the Western Athletic Conference with an average of 16.9 per game. SHSU is led by Madelyn Batista who averages 3.27 offensive rebounds per game this season.
In order to secure the win, UTA will need to limit Batista and the rest of the Bearkats squad on the offensive glass.
Guard the 3-point line
Against Abilene Christian University, the Lady Mavericks should prioritize perimeter defense. The Wildcats’ 31.8% 3-point field goal percentage ranks fourth-best in the WAC, shooting an average of 26 threes per game.
UTA should focus on ACU’s Madi Miller, who leads the team in 3-pointers made per game, including a game where she hit seven threes against the Lady Mavericks earlier this season.
Guarding Miller and the rest of the Wildcats at the 3-point line may prove to be challenging for UTA, who rank last in the WAC in defensive 3-point percentage, but it might be a necessity to give UTA the chance to take home the win.
Limit turnovers
In both games versus Sam Houston and Abilene Christian, the Lady Mavericks should limit their mistakes on offense. UTA is ranked second to last in the conference with an average of 17.72 turnovers per game. However, they average 10 steals per game and have a positive turnover margin. Cutting back on turnovers will only help the Lady Mavericks who already play a solid, high-pressure defense.
Securing both wins would move UTA’s conference and overall records to one game under .500. Overall, the Lady Mavericks have five games left in the regular season before the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas.
The game against Sam Houston State can be seen on ESPN+, and the game against Abilene Christian on ESPN3.
