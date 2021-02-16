Three important factors as the UTA softball team kicks off their season

The season hasn’t officially started for the softball team, but games have already been postponed due to extreme weather conditions. UTA’s opening day game against Baylor University in Waco on Wednesday was postponed because of the inclimate weather Texas is facing. A future date has not yet been scheduled.
This is only one of 53 games the softball team will participate in this season.
Here are three factors to remember before the softball team begins the 2021 season against Abilene Christian University in the Maverick Classic on Sunday.
Two “Super Seniors” in pitcher JoJo Valencia and first baseman Aileen Garcia
Valencia and Garcia were two of the seven seniors that decided to come back to the Mavericks and use the extra year of eligibility given by the NCAA.
Before the season was cut short, Valencia appeared in 12 games, making nine starts and ending the season with a 4-6 record.
As for Garcia, she earned 2019 All-Sun Belt Second Team honors heading into her senior season. During the 2020 campaign, she appeared in 24 games and had a .284 average while having a career high .992 fielding percentage.
Overall 12-13 record before the cancellation of the season
When the season was canceled in March 2020, the softball team was 12-13 and had a three-game winning streak.
UTA was poised to take their next series against the University of Louisiana at Monroe. The team was 2-1 in conference play when the season ended.
Predicted fourth place finish in 2021
The Mavericks are projected to take fourth place in the Sun Belt Conference behind Coastal Carolina University. UTA did not have a player earn preseason honors.
This comes after a third place projection in 2020 and two players earning all preseason honors.
The Mavericks will be back in action Sunday as they begin the season against Abilene Christian University in the first of four games this weekend at Allan Saxe Field.
