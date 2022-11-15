Three games, one day, one arena: Homecoming 2022 sports recap

It’s 9:30 p.m. With under two minutes remaining in the men’s basketball matchup between UTA and Southwestern University, chants of “U-T-A” filled College Park Center. These chants had been going on since 11 a.m.
The Homecoming triple-header Saturday was coming to an end, and it was a day of success for the sports teams and the university as a whole. On the court, the volleyball, women’s basketball and men’s basketball teams all picked up victories.
Outside College Park Center, the Homecoming parade and pep rally energized students and fans. For Athletics director Jon Fagg, the day was wonderful.
“It was wonderful to see so many people out, in chilly weather too, sitting out there and cheering and having a blast,” Fagg said.
The festivities started early, with the volleyball team’s match at 11 a.m. The Mavericks wrapped up their regular season with a 3-2 victory over Southern Utah University.
Before the game, the team celebrated Senior Day, honoring its six seniors — Nya Blair, Meredith Fisher, Devon Martinka, Jessica Stancliff, Brooke Townsend and Alli Wells.
Between the second and third sets, UTA recognized the 20-year anniversary of its 2002 volleyball team, which won the Southland Conference title and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s always nice when you have Homecoming and anticipate bigger crowds that you do some extra things to ensure that it’s a great environment and make people want to come back,” Fagg said.
In the fifth and decisive set, the team scored eight of the last nine points to clinch a 15-8 victory in the set. Sophomore outside hitter Briana Brown sealed the match with her team-high 13th kill during the game.
In the postgame press conference, head coach J.T. Wenger said the festivities were fun, and the team kept its focus when it needed to pick up a victory.
With the regular season wrapped up, it’s conference tournament time for the Mavericks. UTA will play its quarterfinal match in the Western Athletic Conference tournament against Utah Valley University at 4 p.m. Thursday in Edinburg, Texas.
In their lone matchup this season, Utah Valley defeated UTA three sets to one Oct. 13.
After volleyball wrapped its matchup, the net came down and the backboards came out, as the College Park Center crew shifted the court from volleyball to basketball. The women’s basketball team’s game against Texas A&M University-Commerce started at 3:30 p.m.
A slow start for the Lady Mavericks gave the Lions an early 10-point lead, but fifth-year guard Jireh Washington’s team-high 22 points kept the game close.
With almost 20 seconds remaining and UTA down one, fifth-year forward Shyia Smith caught an entry pass, spun off her defender and finished through contact to give her team the lead for good. As the ball went through the net, the crowd erupted.
Behind the rowdy home crowd, the Lady Mavericks eked out a 75-72 victory, improving to 2-0 on the young season.
Washington said the crowd’s energy gave the game a great atmosphere in her last Homecoming game as a player.
Head coach Shereka Wright said postgame she appreciated the fans and loved the students’ support.
“It is something that I keep preaching. They’re coming out and they’re supporting,” Wright said. “These young ladies need them, and I’m always gonna say, ‘Thank you, this is a great atmosphere.’”
At halftime of the men’s basketball game, UTA recognized the 2021-2022 women’s basketball team with a ring ceremony. Players and coaches got their Sun Belt Conference championship rings and an ovation from the fans.
During the ceremony, a tribute video played, highlighting three key victories from that season, most notably their victory in the Sun Belt Championship game against Troy University, which sent the Lady Mavericks to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.
“It was a very, very special team that got it. We didn’t always see eye to eye, but 94 feet, they got it and turned it on at the right time, and that’s special,” Wright said. “That’s why these players are here. They want to be a part of something special.”
The men’s basketball team wrapped up the triple-header with its game against Southwestern University, and the Mavericks went out with a bang. UTA defeated Southwestern 103-61 to complete the “hat trick,” as Fagg called it – three wins, no losses.
The game marked the Mavericks’ second straight Homecoming victory where they scored over 100 points.
UTA’s offense was efficient throughout the whole night, with five players scoring in double figures. Freshman guard Chendall Weaver led the way with 20 points.
The Mavericks’ defense held its own as well. They forced 31 turnovers and scored 51 points from those mistakes.
With a crowd of 2,466 on hand, UTA’s mix of consistent three-point shooting, strong defense and highlight reel dunks kept the fans energized and engaged all night long. A windmill dunk from Weaver late in the second half put a bow on an electric night for the Mavericks.
“It was a fun night,” head coach Greg Young said. “Homecoming night is always fun. What a tremendous crowd, God. How good would we be if we had a crowd like that every night, and there’s no reason for us not to. So, anybody that’s listening to this, watching it, hearing it, writing about it, we need you back.”
The Mavericks will return to College Park Center at 7 p.m. Friday to face the University of Nevada.
When the dust settled on a crazy Saturday at College Park Center, thousands of people filled the arena to watch three different sporting events, all UTA victories, and one thing became clear: Homecoming 2022 was a success.
@isaacappelt @leviomeke @N_Utsey1
