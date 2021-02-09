Thousands of miles from his native Iceland, freshman golfer finds new home at UTA

Typically the college recruiting process involves face-to-face visits, a tour of the campus and facilities and a celebratory signing day. For freshman Daniel Steinarsson, the recruiting process was a bit unorthodox.
Steinarsson first started playing golf at the early age of seven and eventually started playing competitively when he was 11 years old.
His motivation to continue playing came from his father, who was also a golfer. Steinarsson looked up to the likes of professional golfers Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods as inspiration.
“I looked up to my dad, that’s why I started playing,” Steinarsson said. “After that I fell in love with the sport, and if you look at pros to look up for, I always looked up to Rory and Tiger obviously.”
During his 2019 campaign at Fjölbrautaskólinn í Garðabæ, Steinarsson carried a combined score of 72.6. He was a Icelandic National Team Selection – Performance Group and won the 2019 Icelandic Junior National Championship for age groups 19-21.
The accolades mean a lot to Steinarsson, but the worthiness of being able to represent his country means more.
“It tells me that I’m good enough to represent my country, which I love,” Steinarsson said. “It shows that I’m pretty good at what I’m doing, and if I just do that, everything should go smoothly.”
“I decided, like my last year in high school, decided to send out a lot of emails to schools, and that’s it. If they answered, then they answered,” Steinarsson said. “Then I actually came out to the states and played some tournaments.”
One of the programs that was interested in Steinarsson was UTA. Steinarsson said head coach Casey Devoll and assistant coach Adam Babb attended his outing. “I guess they liked what they saw,” he said.
Devoll said they both saw the email Steinarsson sent them, then decided to go to Phoenix, Arizona and see him compete. He said they were intrigued by what they saw and invited Steinarsson to visit UTA.
Luckily for Steinarsson, he made the decision to play for UTA before the pandemic hit.
For many student-athletes, adjusting to competitive play in the collegiate level can be difficult for their first year, but luckily for Steinarsson, who is thousands of miles away from home, he has senior Paul Gonzalez to help him get comfortable and ready to play along the way.
“Paul, he’s actually, he’s kinda taken Daniel under his wing a little bit, and they go practice together,” Devoll said. “I’ve noticed that with Paul, he’s really taken to him and helped him out.”
Gonzalez said he’s happy that the team will experience a different culture, but at the same time Steinarsson has many similarities with the team. He said as for Steinarsson’s game, it’s coming up.
“Golf wise, yeah, he’s moving the needle as far as distance, he hits it a long way,” Gonzalez said. “Some of the guys last year, before they came in we thought they were long, but he just comes in and just hits it a country mile.”
Gonzalez said when Steinarsson came to visit the team he was shy, but since then he’s been able to open up and get along better with the team.
As for Steinarsson, he said the team and coaching staff has been very welcoming. He said he feels “right at home.”
The UTA men’s golf team will go up against some tough competition in the coming weeks, with most of the team’s matches coming on the road. Devoll said that Steinarsson won’t be affected by those tough opponents.
“Everybody’s going to see the OSU and Texas bags, but we’ve already kind of told him, we’re here for a reason,” Devoll said. “The ball doesn’t know who you play for or who you are or anything. Just go up and play your game, and we are fine.”
Out of all the big tournaments and matches the Mavericks will play in this season, Devoll said the biggest lesson he wants Steinarsson to learn is patience.
Steinarsson said that his goal for this season is to get his rhythm back since it has been some time since he’s competed, but outside of that his ultimate goal is to qualify and play in tournaments.
The Mavericks will begin their spring season Feb. 14 at the All-American Intercollegiate at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Texas.
