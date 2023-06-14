'This is not who we are': Dallas Wings preach accountability after lethargic Camp Day loss

Wednesday’s Dallas Wings crowd may not have been the biggest of the season, but it was certainly one of the loudest. Children from local camps packed into College Park Center to support the team for Camp Day.
The crowd’s high energy and shrieking chants were not enough to propel the home team to victory as the Wings (5-5) scored a season-low 61 points in a 79-61 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. It was Dallas’ first home loss this season.
“They can come back anytime,” head coach Latricia Trammell said about the kids in the crowd. “It was so funny. One of the officials—I was trying to call a timeout—at one point I asked him to do a coach's challenge and he just kept telling me, ‘I can't hear you.’”
Despite the lackluster performance on the court, the kids stayed energized for all 40 minutes, hitting their loudest in the final minute of the game. Jewish Community Center of Dallas sent 61 kids and ten counselors to the game from its summer camp, according to Zackery Thomas, assistant youth sports director.
The camp runs multiple basketball leagues for the children, so looking to go to a Wings game was something they looked into months ago when planning their camps, Thomas said. “They're loving it,” Thomas said about the kids. “They're so juiced and energized. It's not even funny.”
Forward Satou Sabally said it was awesome to see and meet some of the kids at the game. She met a class in the hallway and said the kids enjoyed the dancing, layups and free throws.
Sabally recorded her seventh straight game with a double-double, scoring 14 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in Wednesday’s loss. She’s the first player in franchise history to have done so, and it’s just the eighth time that’s happened in league history.
She said postgame she’s taking the season one game at a time and isn’t focused on the streak. “Obviously it's a great accomplishment, but it would be nicer with a win,” Sabally said.
Turnovers plagued the team as Dallas’ turned the ball over 18 times, and the Sparks converted those mistakes into 22 points. Trammell said the team came together in a closed-door locker room meeting to let the players voice their concerns.
Sabally was quick to mention her early turnovers that gave the Sparks momentum. Center Kalani Brown scored a career-high 21 points, but said she faltered on defense. “It’s time to establish a winning culture,” she said. That means holding everyone accountable, including herself.
Personal statistics don’t seem to phase this team. Brown scored her career-high less than a month after signing with the Dallas Wings, but the points were the last thing she wanted to talk about. For them, it's all about securing the win.
Some players stayed late to get shots up after the game, Sabally said. Brown said the team needed to be more aggressive defensively moving forward, including herself.
“They know it wasn't their best basketball,” Trammell said about her players. “And so them knowing that and understanding that, they're ready to get back in and work on some of those things.”
Wednesday’s loss was the team’s fifth loss this season, but the first in double-digits. Trammell said this was an opportunity for growth, and she loves the team’s championship mentality.
The team will regroup before Saturday’s 1 p.m. matchup against the Seattle Storm.
For Sabally, seeing the kids in the stands and in the tunnel helped quell the heartbreak from a tough loss.
“Even though I was feeling really down, just seeing them being so passionate about the game of basketball made me smile, and it's just really inspiring to see what we do on the field and how many lives we touch by playing the game of basketball,” Sabally said.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.