The Lady Mavericks prepare to win a second consecutive conference championship

As last season came to a close and the seconds ticked off the clock in Ames, Iowa, the hope of an all-time NCAA upset began to fade.
The Lady Mavericks were looking to become the first 14-seed to win a game in NCAA women’s tournament history. They led for 27 of the 40 minutes and looked poised to pull off the improbable.
But in the end, Iowa State University squeaked out a seven point victory, ending UTA’s season. That loss still motivates redshirt senior Starr Jacobs for the upcoming season.
“For me, that feeling of losing a game knowing that we should have won it, I think it kind of made me think ‘Okay, I have another year to do it again,’” she said.
Jacobs had a breakout season last year in her first season at the Division I level. She won Sun Belt Player of the Year, Sun Belt Tournament Most Valuable Player and set a program record for points per game in a season at 21.
Following the season, the Lady Mavericks lost five seniors to the transfer portal and graduation. Head coach Shereka Wright is moving forward and recruiting players for the upcoming season, but credits last season’s successes to the players who welcomed her with open arms when she took over the program in 2020.
Wright, who signed a contract extension that locked her in through the 2027 season, said she’s excited to work with the players she recruited and implement her playstyle.
“One of our goals is to really just trust the process,” sophomore forward Jordyn Turner said. “Because we have a whole new team and we have our ups and downs, but really just to trust each other and anything that goes on, we have each other's back.”
Now, as the team prepares for their first season in the Western Athletic Conference after spending nine years in the Sun Belt, Wright is excited for something new.
“I like new, because that's how you grow as a coach. That’s how you grow as a team,” she said. “I've always talked about parity in the women's game. I've always been a very big advocate of saying, ‘We need parity in our game.’ And so I like the fact that we get to go to a different conference, from top to bottom.”
The WAC released a preseason poll Oct. 17, where media and coaches voted on which school they expected to win the conference, as well as which athletes would win awards.
Both the media and coaches picked UTA to finish second, behind Stephen F. Austin State University. The teams will play each other twice this season: once Jan. 21 in Nacogdoches and again to close the regular season on Mar. 2 in Arlington.
Turner said the team is using the second-place ranking to give them a competitive edge this season. The team wants to show the world who the Lady Mavericks are, and that they’re coming for the WAC title this year.
The media voted Jacobs as Player of the Year and the coaches did not.
Jacobs noticed.
“I think that gave me the motivation,” she said. “Like, the media picked me but the coaches as a whole don’t think I could. That’s kind of how I took that.”
Before the team can focus on conference play and the hopes of getting back to the NCAA tournament, UTA has to play its non-conference schedule first, and Wright has not given her team many easy games.
Eight of the Lady Mavericks’ twelve non-conference games will be against opponents who competed in the postseason last season. Five advanced to the NCAA Tournament, while three competed in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
The final non-conference game will perhaps be the biggest, with the University of Arizona at 3 p.m on Dec. 21 in College Park Center. Arizona was the national runner-up in the 2021 season, coming one point shy of winning it all.
“It's big for our kids to be able to get the exposure and play against really, really great teams,” Wright said. “They need that and they deserve that.”
The team’s motto, “two feet in”, encompasses that. For Jacobs, “two feet in” means letting everything outside of basketball go when you step on the court, while also knowing there will be days where you can’t put two feet in the circle.
For Turner, it’s about giving 110% each drill and lifting your teammates up if they’re having a hard time. She said having a leader like Wright who can lead by example helps immensely.
“She's very transparent on how to get us together to be one,” Turner said. “She doesn't sugarcoat it and I feel like that helps us in the long run. It helps us come together and focus.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.