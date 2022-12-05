The end of an era: Arlington mourns baseball legend Marvin “Butch” McBroom

On a cold Thanksgiving morning in Granbury, Texas, some lost a father, some lost a mentor, some lost a friend and others all of those at once. But for Arlington, the death of Marvin “Butch” McBroom, 78, meant the loss of a UTA baseball pioneer.
Between 1974 and 1999, McBroom became the program’s all-time winningest head coach, claiming 756 victories and growing the program into what it is today. When he retired from UTA in 2000, McBroom ranked in the top 50 on the NCAA’s all-time list of baseball coaches. His jersey number, 30, was the first to be officially retired by UTA.
The relationships that he built and the impact that he had came through for five straight days following his death as hundreds of players, coaches and friends shared condolences, son Chad McBroom said. Sharing his father with the sport was difficult at times, he said, but the younger McBroom is proud that his dad touched so many lives.
“The most important thing is not the wins, it's what you do to develop young men as they leave and as they go on,” Chad McBroom said.
Unlike many teams with specialized coaches for pitching, hitting and other skills, McBroom had solid knowledge in all aspects of the game and could teach any area, said John Mocek, former assistant baseball coach and Senior Associate Athletic Director.
In what would become a friendship spanning half a century, Mocek signed to play for McBroom at Union University in Tennessee before following him to UTA, where he played from 1974 to 1977.
When McBroom took over the program, UTA had several winning records, but it didn’t stand out. It took him just two years to help the team achieve its personal best year with 29 wins in a season in 1976. The following years, McBroom really found his stride, as the team’s victories per season continued to rise: 34 in 1978, 35 in 1980 and 38 in 1981.
But things changed in 1983.
McBroom was in a battle with cancer for the better part of a year before his leg was amputated to save his life. And through it all, he kept coaching, enduring chemotherapy and barely missing a day and never missing a game, Mocek said.
He was only 39 years old at the time, and he accepted a tremendous burden, said Mocek, who joined McBroom as his assistant coach and 3rd-base coach from 1983 to 1996 to help offset the workload. But even after losing his leg, McBroom remained an active coach out on the field as much as possible despite his daily struggles.
“He was there all the time. I think that helped inspire players too from 1984 on to see the daily actions that Butch took,” he said. “And I think it stuck with many of these players throughout their entire lives.”
The coach didn’t slow down for a minute, Chad McBroom said. Just six months after losing his leg, he went on an elk hunt in Wyoming, proving to live by a phrase that was displayed on his desk for many years, which reads, “Yes you can.”
“I don't say ‘What if?’,” Butch McBroom told The Dallas Morning News in 1999. "There is nothing I can do about what ifs. If we sit and dwell about what is in the past, we can't have any future."
Chad McBroom said that watching his father’s determination helped him learn to push through adversity.
This showed in the records as the program still won at least 30 matches every year in the decade after Butch McBroom’s leg was amputated. In 1990, the baseball team became conference champions for the first time in its history.
It repeated the feat two years later, this time setting the program record for the highest winning percentage in a season, with 40 wins and 15 losses. Butch McBroom then led the team to six of its nine winningest seasons in program history.
Throughout his 26-year tenure, Butch McBroom was named NCAA South Central Region Coach of the Year in 1990 and received four Southland Conference Coach of the Year awards. Under his coaching, 65 players went on to play in professional ranks, 48 became coaches and 46 earned conference honors in Arlington uniform.
Butch is “without a doubt” the single most important figure in UTA baseball history, building the program from infancy with limited resources, Mocek said.
When Mocek joined as an assistant coach, the program didn’t even have a groundskeeper, and the coaching staff had to take care of the field and stadium themselves, he said. But between 1974 and 1983, McBroom had even less.
Back then, there was no stadium, just a field with a chain link fence around it, and the teams loaded up in station wagons to travel to and from practice because there was no bus, Chad McBroom said.
The impact that he had can be seen in how many of his players came back for alumni games, alumni weekends and became friends with Butch all the way up until last Thursday, Mocek said.
“He touched in so many ways, our lives, not just on the field but also off the field,” he said.
At just four days old, Chad McBroom attended his first UTA baseball game, and before he knew it, he was a bat boy, attending practices almost every day after elementary school. At age seven, he started attending his dad’s summer camps and did so every summer until he was 15 when he became a camp helper and eventually played for his dad at UTA.
During those summer camps, they would wake up early every morning and make a big Igloo cooler full of Kool-Aid to give to the children during lunch break, Chad McBroom said.
“You can hardly talk to a kid that grew up in Arlington that didn’t attend the Butch McBroom baseball camp,” he said.
Among those children was UTA police investigator Patrick Bush, who said he attended the camps as a child then went on to play for the university under Butch McBroom.
“He was a hell of a baseball coach,” Bush said. “He’d been around the game so long and just knew it inside and out, the nuances and just a dry sense of humor.”
Butch McBroom had an old-school saying for almost everything and would have players laughing with tears with what came to be known as “Butchisms,” he said.
Whether joking with youngsters that an alligator ate his leg or teasing college players for bonehead moves, Butch McBroom had a gift for reaching any level ball player and getting the best out of them, Bush said.
He was honest in his communication with his players, and he didn’t try to sugarcoat things, said Ron Liggett, senior economics lecturer and McBroom’s former assistant baseball coach. He was just someone that you could always be yourself with.
His death marks the end of an era for UTA baseball, but the foundation he set for the program will continue as long as the university is here, Liggett said.
Coach McBroom will always be synonymous with UTA baseball. People will be able to look back in the record books and see the nearly 800 wins as an unattainable legacy, Bush said. But, perhaps an even greater legacy will be the way his teachings are passed down to generations of players as many of his pupils followed McBroom’s coaching footsteps.
When coaching his son’s T-Ball team, Bush would recall the old sayings he heard as a kid at summer camps.
“‘The baseball coming at you, it's a tiger, and you wanna hit it right in the nose with the bat,”’ Bush said.
These sayings and teachings will be McBroom’s legacy, he said, adding that he hopes his son will pass them on to his future children.
But in the end, baseball is not the most important legacy McBroom left, Chad McBroom said. It's the relationships he built. It's the players who are in their 60s who still called him coach. It’s the relationships and what kind of person players are after they left Butch’s program.
These are lessons that Chad McBroom carried into his own career as a high school baseball coach for almost 25 years, where he had no doubt he would end up. Part of how he will remember his father is through the way he coaches and treats his kids and players, imparting Butch’s wisdom for generations to come, he said.
Perhaps the best way to summarize the character and legacy of Butch McBroom's straightforward, old-school swagger is through his simple yet inspiring words which he spoke to a huddled team before every game, Mocek said.
‘“Good luck, God bless and let’s go get 'em,” he said.
@Perriello369
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.