‘That young man is a winner’: How Shahada Wells is making a name for himself

From his hometown of Amarillo, Texas, to UTA, junior guard Shahada Wells has made the most of the talents he has been gifted with and the opportunities he’s earned.
Wells grew up watching his family play basketball, which led him to want to emulate what he grew up seeing.
“I started playing about 10th grade, really all my big brothers and cousins were playing, and I wanted to be like them,” Wells said. “I just picked up a basketball one day and wanted to play, do the same things they were doing.”
Wells constantly remembers where he came from; the number he wears on his jersey is more than just a number. The number 13 signifies 13th Street in Amarillo, Texas, a place he found his way out of.
“It was rough around those parts. My family, we didn’t grow up from money like that, so I just found me a way out,” Wells said. “Instead of doing the bad things, I did something positive with what I had in my abilities.”
Wells showed his abilities as a senior at Tascosa High School, averaging 21.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. With those numbers, he was named Super Team Player of the Year by the Amarillo Globe-News.
After his career at Tascosa and a brief stint at Cy Fair Learning Center, Wells signed to the University of the Incarnate Word to play basketball. But shortly after he signed, the head coach of the Incarnate Word basketball program was fired, leading Wells to look for a different opportunity.
Wells eventually found his opportunity at Tyler Junior College, where he knew graduate assistant Mitch Marquis. Wells said going to junior college felt like the best decision at the time and his relationship with Marquis made the decision easier.
Mike Marquis, head coach of the Tyler JUCO basketball program, said he got lucky discovering Wells. The team had faced Wells while he was attending Cy Fair Learning Center and liked the way he played.
During his time at Tyler Junior College, Wells averaged 16.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.6 rebounds as a freshman. During his sophomore year he turned it up a notch, averaging 21.6 points, six assists and five rebounds per game. This helped lead his team to a Region XIV Regular Season Championship and an 11th ranking in the nation.
As for Wells’ character, Marquis said he’s an all-around good person, and it was an honor and pleasure to coach Wells.
“That young man is a winner, and he is a winner as a person, as a citizen, as a student,” Marquis said. “And he just happens to also be an outstanding basketball player.”
Marquis said Wells brought a winning demeanor through his play and the way he elevates a team.
Those traits and abilities certainly garnered the attention of UTA head coach Chris Ogden. Ogden said he had been evaluating Wells since his freshman season at Tyler JUCO.
By the time Wells had finished his career off at Tyler Junior College, he was the 12th ranked player in all of junior college basketball. Ogden said the pitch to get Wells to come to UTA was a matter of honesty.
“We had a need for his position, we had a need for what he does, brings, and we had so much respect for him,” Ogden said.
Wells said the coaches, the programs and the facilities helped set UTA apart when deciding what program to choose when furthering his career. He said he trusted Marquis when helping him make the decision.
For Ogden, having players come from the Tyler Junior College program in previous years gave him a sense of trust knowing that Wells would be a great addition.
“The best players you usually get are from guys you trust, and we certainly trust those guys and appreciate them trusting us to coach their players,” Ogden said. “We certainly lean on them for a lot of things.”
Wells has been an X-factor this season for the Mavericks, as he leads the team in scoring, averaging 16 points per game early in the season. Wells said he just wants to move forward and show the world who he is.
“I’m just super humble. I just thank God for everything,” Wells said. “I just want to continue to move forward and show the world my abilities and what I can do.”
