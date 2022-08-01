Texas Rangers Youth Academy program continues to inspire, develop young players

DALLAS— With the dog days of the Major League Baseball season in full swing, the Texas Rangers Youth Academy begins to heat up.
The Academy is under the direction of the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities youth program, which is operated by the MLB and designed to give young people from underserved and diverse communities an opportunity to play baseball and softball.
The Youth Academy is linked to the Rangers’ front office through funding from the MLB team’s organization.
The Texas Rangers are one of six teams in Major League Baseball that have a youth academy and the second in the state, alongside the Houston Astros.
The Rangers Youth Academy’s complex includes an indoor field, a weight room, a locker room, classrooms and a computer lab.
The Academy was aiming for gold at the RBI Baseball Tournament July 23 to 25 at their complex.
Metal cleats crackled on the sidewalk, baseballs and softballs smacked into players’ gloves and the crack of a bat echoed throughout the weekend when the academy played its biggest tournament of the summer.
The Rangers hosted all three divisions for the RBI Southwest Regional Tournament, including 15U Baseball, 18U Baseball and 18U Softball at the Academy’s complex. They competed against fellow RBI programs from Austin, Houston and New Orleans.
Teams competed in pool play, with the top two teams in each division advancing to the championship games on July 25.
The softball and 18U baseball teams advanced to Monday’s championship game, the first time multiple teams from the Academy made a championship. Both teams came up short of an RBI World Series bid.
Lewisville resident Daschal Johnson is the manager of baseball and softball programming at the Academy. However, his roots in RBI baseball and academies run deep.
Johnson played for the Houston Astros Youth Academy before college for several years and made three regionals and two RBI World Series.
“When I first went there, I was just a needle in a haystack. Let's try it out, see if it works. And I went, and I fell in love,” he said.
During college, he attended Northwestern Oklahoma State University and played on their baseball team for five years.
After his college tenure, he returned home, looking for an employment opportunity. He said he applied for a position at the Academy in the summer of 2018. Johnson got the job and was back on the field, this time as a part-time coach for the Rangers Youth Academy.
The Astros and Rangers youth academies’ aim is to get the minority population into baseball, he said.
“Being a minority and African American, I feel like I am able to bridge that gap and I'm able to help these kids get to the next level,” he said.
Garland resident Maddox Johnson, 13, plays catcher, third baseman and first base on the 15U team.
He began playing with the RBI program at age 12, and multiple coaches have said he has a chance at a successful future in baseball.
“Every time you see Maddox, it's a smile no matter if he's oh for four, if he's four for four, if he’s hit two bombs,” Daschal Johnson said. “He's always been advanced for his age.”
Juan Garciga, senior director for the Youth Academy & Baseball Development at Texas Rangers Baseball Club, said Maddox Johnson has a unique backstory because he didn’t start playing baseball at five like a lot of kids in the program.
“I had an opportunity to see him participate in the Home Run Derby last year in the 12-and-under, and he was hitting balls across the street. And that's really when there's a kid that's, you know, incredibly talented,” Garciga said.
Garciga said he’s been with the Rangers since the Youth Academy complex’s opening in January 2018 and that the program has grown by leaps and bounds in performance and attendance.
Daschal Johnson said he has aspirations of either becoming a director or opening his own youth academy and touching as many lives as possible.
Midlothian resident Ana Gonzalez said the Youth Academy’s opportunities and friendships she’s made within the program have kept bringing her back to it.
“This academy really gives you a safe place to just have fun with the game and reminds you why you do what you do,” she said.
The Youth Academy presented Gonzalez an opportunity to travel to the Elite Development Invitational in Florida. The event features training and in-class sessions. Individuals are also split into teams and play scrimmages against each other.
Garciga said the academy’s main focus is not on winning plastic rings or banners but to develop young people into young adults.
“I think this is what I'm here to do. I'm only here on this earth to influence kids and be that role model that they may not have at home," Daschal Johnson said.
