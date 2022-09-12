Texas Rangers to host UTA Night on Wednesday

The Texas Rangers are hosting UTA Night for their game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.

The game starts at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field, located at 734 Stadium Drive. Parking starts at $15 and maps can be found here.

The matchup against the Athletics will be the second of a two-game series. Game one is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased through this link. These tickets include a co-branded UTA-Texas Rangers cap. Regular tickets with no cap start at $9 and can be purchased here.

