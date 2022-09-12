Texas Rangers to host UTA Night on Wednesday

The Texas Rangers are hosting UTA Night for their game against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.
The game starts at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field, located at 734 Stadium Drive. Parking starts at $15 and maps can be found here.
The matchup against the Athletics will be the second of a two-game series. Game one is Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets start at $17 and can be purchased through this link. These tickets include a co-branded UTA-Texas Rangers cap. Regular tickets with no cap start at $9 and can be purchased here.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.