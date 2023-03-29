Texas Rangers prepare for opening day with high hopes

As bats cracked and pitchers threw strikes into catchers’ gloves at Tuesday’s practice, optimism filled the air inside Globe Life Field ahead of Thursday’s opening day clash with the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Texas Rangers have struggled in recent years. The team hasn’t made the postseason in six seasons and finished 68-94 last season, placing them fourth in the American League West. The Rangers wasted no time making adjustments for the upcoming season. Here’s a preview of the 2023 Texas Rangers season.
Less than three weeks after the 2022 season concluded, the team stunned the baseball world when it announced the hiring of legendary baseball manager Bruce Bochy. Bochy, who had retired in 2019, has over 2000 victories and three World Series championships. His first World Series victory came against the Rangers in 2010.
To speed things up, Bochy said he addressed the team by unveiling his plans and what he expects from the team in return. It takes time to earn the locker room’s trust and respect, so to make them comfortable, Bochy assured the team that he’s available and approachable.
When asked about the nerves a new season brings, Bochy said the anticipation never stops. The team waited the whole winter to spend several weeks working hard to get to this point, so it’s going to be exciting for a lot of people.
After hiring Bochy, the offseason transactions continued. The biggest move came on Dec. 2, when the team acquired Jacob deGrom, two-time Cy Young Award winner and former New York Met, to a five-year deal worth $185 million.
With the signing, the Rangers are showing they’re not sparing any effort this season. When healthy, deGrom is the greatest pitcher of this generation, Rangers general manager Chris Young said in a December press conference.
deGrom said he chose Texas because his visions aligned with Young in creating a winning culture with the goal of taking home a World Series.
“They made it a priority for me to be here and after I had that talk with Young and Bochy, I felt like this was the right fit,” deGrom said.
As the premier free agent signing, all eyes will be on deGrom this year. He said he does his best and is very fortunate to be able to play a game for a living and always looks forward to competing.
deGrom hasn’t completed a full season since 2019 after dealing with a partial UCL tear of his right elbow in July 2021 and a stress fracture in his right scapula that sidelined him for the majority of last season.
“I’m trying to do one pitch at a time,” deGrom said. “You try to block out the other stuff and just go out there and do the best you can.”
Bochy acknowledged that deGrom might not be fully up to speed by opening day, but he mentioned the importance of keeping everybody healthy as they get deeper into the season.
Joshua Johnson, developmental coach for Round Rock Express, a Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, said that looking at the current roster on paper gives him the sense that the Rangers have the right pieces to win some of the close games the team lost last season
“I feel like it's money,” Johnson said. “Seagar and the veteran guys are showing good leadership [and] championship standards.”
Johnson said one player to keep an eye on is Bubba Thompson. Thompson was the 26th overall pick in the 2017 MLB draft and made his MLB debut in 2022. Last season, Thompson had a .265 average with 18 steals.
Even after all the moves that Texas made, the current prediction is that the current champions, the Houston Astros, will once again win the AL West, according to baseball analysts.
Pitcher Jonathan Hernadez said team morale has been high leading up to opening day but that it’s up to the team to ultimately deliver.
“I think we’re gonna play good baseball every time, we’re gonna go hard every night,” Hernandez said. “I think if we can get on a roll, we’re gonna give people some trouble.”
