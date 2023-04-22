Texas Rangers fall to Oakland Athletics in upset

As a crowd of 28,775 cheered, the Texas Rangers (12-7) walked out onto Globe Life Field sporting their new Nike City Connect Jerseys.
In the opener of a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics (4-16), the team sitting at the bottom of the current standings, the Rangers were looking to add a fifth-straight W to the win column. The Athletics had other plans, stunning the Rangers with a 5-4 upset victory.
Pitcher Jon Gray started on the mound for the Rangers, but the right-hander had a rough night. In five and a third innings of work, Gray gave up five hits, four runs – three earned – and five walks. He struck out just two batters.
Gray said it was hard to put into words how bad his night was, attributing the inability to find his mechanics early on for his struggles.“Today just seemed a little herky jerky,” he said. “It seemed a little out of character, out of tempo, out of rhythm.”
Gray mentioned that he had to battle himself more than anything else during his outing, while trying a few different things to adjust.
“I know the adjustments I need to make now, and that stinks because it's too late,” Gray said. “But it's a good motivator for the next one, and I know what I need to do to be back on top.”
Offensively, the Rangers looked to be in for a solid night when right fielder Adolis García lined an RBI single to left field, scoring the game’s first run during the first inning. A few batters later, catcher Jonah Heim added to the Rangers' run total, blasting a three-run home run to left field to extend the Rangers' lead to 4-0.
“That was a tough pitch to hit too,” manager Bruce Bochy said about Heim’s home run. “The ball was up and he shortened up and got on top of it. That's just a good piece of hitting, a good, nice job of adjusting on his part there.”
Despite a rocky first inning, Oakland Athletics pitcher JP Sears tossed a strong game, collecting a career-high 11 strikeouts over six innings while throwing 101 pitches. Texas’ brief offensive outburst proved to be their lone bright spot, as they were shut out for the remainder of the game by Sears and the Athletics’ pitching staff.
“It's always tough when you score four in the first and can't quite hang on,” Bochy said.
The Athletics’ comeback began in the fourth inning with runners at first and third base. The Rangers tried turning a double play on a ground ball to get out of the inning, but the runner was called safe at first. This brought in the Athletics’ first run of the game.
An inning later, Athletics' second baseman Tony Kemp hit his first home run of the season, drawing the team a run closer. Things continued to go Oakland’s way when a wild pitch brought in a runner from third base, making it a 4-3 ballgame.
During the top of the sixth inning, Oakland scored on a ground ball that squeaked through the third baseman and shortstop, tying the game at four in the later stages of the game.
The bottom of the eighth inning seemed to summarize the night of offensive struggles for the Rangers. After quickly putting runners on first and second base with nobody out, they were unable to capitalize, leaving both runners stranded.
Oakland completed the comeback by taking a 5-4 lead after pinch hitter Jordan Diaz hit a home run over the left field fence against Rangers relief pitcher Will Smith. The Rangers were unable to score in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“You know, it's one of those games where you're looking back going ‘hey, what happened there,’” Bochy said.
The Rangers will be back in action against the Athletics at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in game two of the weekend series.
