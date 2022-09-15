With the roof off and the cool night air breezing through the stadium, the Texas Rangers (62-81) lost a back-and-forth game to the Oakland Athletics (52-91) 8-7 on Wednesday.
UTA students, faculty and alumni sported co-branded UTA and Texas Rangers caps for UTA Night. With the UTA community watching and a crowd of 25,700, the Rangers got off to a fast start. After a scoreless first inning, Texas scored four in the bottom of the second inning to grab a three-run lead, 4-1.
Despite the fast start, Oakland scored two in the ninth inning to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run lead. Texas was unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth, sealing its defeat.
“We definitely want to keep that run from scoring for sure,” interim Rangers manager Tony Beasley said. “But you know, we didn't pitch well at all. We didn't finish.”
President Jennifer Cowley threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game. She said it was exciting to pitch in front of UTA supporters.
“We love the partnership with the Texas Rangers,” Cowley said. “It’s wonderful to have them in our community.”
Music education junior Vincent Fleo was invited to sing the national anthem on his 30th birthday, something he’s wanted to do since he was a kid.
“I've gone to games and thought that it was so cool as an aspiring singer to see somebody sing the national anthem at a baseball game,” Fleo said. “The opportunity came, and I grabbed onto it real quick.”
Marketing freshmen Daisy Trevizo and Fernanda Ruiz attended the game for UTA Night.
“I love baseball,” Trevizo said. “So I was gonna come any day and then I saw UTA and I was like ‘hey, I go to UTA.’”
Third baseman Mark Mathias started the scoring for Texas in the second inning with a solo home run, his 3rd consecutive at-bat with a homer. A few batters later, second baseman Marcus Semien hit a 3-run home run to extend the lead.
In the third inning, Mathias hit an RBI single up the middle, bringing in first baseman Nathaniel Lowe and giving the Rangers a 5-1 lead.
After both teams went scoreless in the fourth inning, Oakland right fielder Seth Brown hit a 2-run home run to center field in the top of the fifth inning. They’d add another run in the inning off an RBI double from third baseman Vimael Machín to cut Texas’ lead to one, 5-4.
As the game got underway, fans filed into their seats. Among them were members of the UTA community donning the commemorative hats.
UTA librarian Antoinette Nelson came to support the Mavericks and the Rangers.
She brought her grandson Braylen, 12, to the game. Before the game, they snagged a picture with Blaze, UTA’s mascot.
UTA alumnus Eric Whiteman came to the game because his daughter, who also attended UTA, saw an advertisement for UTA Night.
His son, Noah, and daughter, Chloe, proudly wore the UTA hats with smiles as they walked to their seats.
Whiteman said it was awesome to come and represent UTA with the Arlington community.
The fifth inning ended Texas starting pitcher Dane Dunning’s night. He finished the game with 4.2 innings pitched, four runs (all earned), and five strikeouts.
Texas responded in the bottom of the fifth, as catcher Jonah Heim blasted a 2-run shot into right center field to push the Rangers’ lead back to three, 7-4.
“It was good to see Jonah have a good night offensively,” Beasley said.
However, Oakland didn’t go away quietly. A sixth inning 2-run home run from second baseman Tony Kemp again cut the Rangers lead to one, 7-6.
The teams traded scoreless innings until the top of the ninth inning. Machin’s second RBI double of the night tied the game 7-7. The next batter, Stephen Vogt, brought Machin in off an error from Texas shortstop Corey Seager.
“It was one of those topspin balls that just got an in-between type of bounce,” Beasley said. “That happens. I mean, obviously we want to make those plays.”
Texas was unable to respond in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“[Oakland] didn't miss [in] the big moments, the opportunity to get back into the game and to take the lead, and we just didn't close it out,” Beasley said. “We didn't take care of the ball as well as we should.”
The loss marked a historic stat: Wednesday’s loss was Texas’ 32nd loss by one run this season, the new franchise record for most one-run losses in a season.
The Rangers will travel to Tampa Bay for their next series. Texas will play the Rays Friday at 6:10 p.m.
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.