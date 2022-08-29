Texas Rangers announce new ticket option for students

Fans wait to enter the ballpark before a game against Tarleton State University on Feb. 23 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

 File photo / Elias Valverde II

The Texas Rangers announced a new discounted ticket offer for high school and college students, according to a press release sent Monday.

This deal is applicable to Wednesday home games for the remainder of the season, according to MLB.com. Students will get $9 tickets and $10 parking to the games on Aug. 31 vs the Houston Astros, Sept. 14 vs the Oakland Athletics, Sept. 21 vs the Los Angeles Angels and Oct. 5 vs the New York Yankees.

The Rangers play at Globe Life Field, which opened in 2020. It is located at 734 Stadium Drive and is the third home ballpark for the Rangers.

The $9 tickets are in sections 233-244 and the $10 parking is in Lot N on the northwest side of the ballpark.

Tickets must be purchased through Major League Baseball and will be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App. To register, click here.

