UTA men’s, women’s tennis teams fall short against Rice University

The men’s and women’s tennis teams traveled to Rice University on Friday, where both teams finished shorthanded of victories. The women’s team fell 4-0, and the men’s team dropped their contest 5-2.
The women dropped their second consecutive match after starting the season 11-1. The men sit at .500 on the regular season, and their loss snapped a five-match winning streak.
Men’s
The men’s duo of sophomore Miguel Cabrera and freshman Angel Diaz was able to secure the lone win in the doubles. As the No. 3 doubles team, they defeated Rice 6-3.
Diaz was able to replicate his success in the singles, as he defeated Rice’s No. 1 with 6-2, 6-1. Senior Alejandro Hayen was able to secure the other win for UTA. After dropping the first set, Hayen came back and won the remaining two sets 6-4, 6-4.
Freshman Alan Sau Franco was able to take his singles game to three sets, but he dropped the third and final set 10-6.
The men return to action Sunday with a match in Wichita, Kansas, against the University of Denver.
Women’s
In the doubles, UTA was competitive but won only one of their three matches. The duo of sophomore Liz Chileno and junior Nanaka Takeuchi finished 5-7. Juniors Almudena Boza and Carla Pons fell to Rice’s No. 3 doubles 6-4.
To begin the singles, Takeuchi was unable to defeat Rice’s No. 6 with 3-6, 2-6.
The game was capped off with losses from freshman Bruna Casasampere and Chileno. Casasampere fell in her sets 2-6, 3-6. Chileno was unable to secure a victory, also falling 2-6, 3-6.
The women’s team returns to Arlington for a match Sunday against Texas State University at 11 a.m.
@D_Tineo4
