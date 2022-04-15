The men’s and women’s tennis teams competed in matches Friday, hoping to continue their recent success in Sun Belt Conference play.
Women’s team
The women’s tennis team (21-2, 9-1) clinched its second-straight regular-season Sun Belt Championship by winning 4-1 against Arkansas State University on Friday.
After dropping the doubles point, the Lady Mavericks quickly recovered, winning four consecutive singles matches to seal the win.
The freshmen trio of Sarina Reinertsen, Ana Paula Jimenez and Tara Gorinsek continued to impress as they won their singles matches in straight sets.
Their combined record in singles matches this year is 53-1.
UTA will wait to learn the seeding for the Sun Belt tournament in Peachtree City, Georgia, beginning April 21.
Men’s team
The men’s team (13-12, 1-5) saw its season come to an end, as they fell to the University of South Alabama 4-0 in the Sun Belt tournament.
UTA reached the conference tournament’s semifinals following a 4-2 upset of No. 3 University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Thursday.
The Mavericks’ fortune ran out Friday, as the Jaguars were too much for the Mavericks. South Alabama won the doubles point in consecutive sets before sweeping the singles matches.
After finishing the nonconference schedule at 11-6, including a win over Rice University for the first time in 32 years, they lost five of their six conference matches.
Sophomore Alan Sau Franco received recognition from the conference for his play, as he was named Sun Belt Conference First Team Singles All-Conference on Wednesday.
Seven of the eight players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores and are expected to return to next year’s team.
