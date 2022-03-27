Tennis teams pick up victories in Sun Belt play

The men’s (12-9, 1-3) and women’s (16-1, 5-0) tennis teams saw success against Sun Belt opponents this weekend.
The men’s team fell to Georgia State University on Friday 4-0 before defeating Georgia Southern University on Sunday 4-1.
They failed to win in any matches Friday, as Georgia State dominated in Arlington.
Sunday was a different tale, as the Mavericks came out strong and won all four singles matches after losing the doubles match.
Junior Miguel Cabrera won his match 6-4, 6-4, while sophomores Alan Sau Franco and Daichi Akiyoshi defeated their opponents in three sets. Freshman Maks Lukman also picked up a three-set victory to secure the win.
The women’s team handled their opponents this weekend, winning in straight sets against the University of South Alabama on Saturday and Troy University on Sunday.
On Saturday, it was freshmen Sarina Reinertsen and Ana Paula Jimenez who took care of business in their singles matches.
In doubles matches, freshman Tara Gorinsek and senior Momoka Horiguchi defeated South Alabama’s top-line opponent 6-3.
On Sunday, Horiguchi defeated Troy’s top-line opponent in singles play 6-0, 6-3. Gorinsek and Jimenez defeated their opponents in singles as well, winning the game.
In doubles, the pairing of Gorinsek and Horiguchi was too much for the Trojans, as UTA’s duo won the match 6-4. Junior Liz Chileno and Jimenez won their doubles, improving their record as a doubles pairing to 11-1 overall and 8-1 as a team.
The team’s 16-1 start is the best in program history.
@isaacappelt
sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.