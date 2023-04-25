Tennis teams look to repeat regular-season success at this week's conference tournament

The atmosphere at the UTA Tennis Center last Friday was focused but relaxed as the men’s and women’s tennis teams practiced for this week’s Western Athletic Conference tournament.
Long rallies and forceful forehands rang through the facility, with both teams looking ahead to the competition later this week. The WAC men’s and women’s tennis tournaments will be held from April 27-29 at Arlington Tennis Center, and the winners will advance to the NCAA Tournament.
For the first time since head coach Diego Benitez took over both programs in 2006, the men’s and women’s teams are both regular-season champions, a feat Benitez said he has dreamed about for years.
“It means a lot. It is something that it’s been in my mind for many, many years being the head coach for two programs,” he said. “It’s an honor but a big responsibility as well.”
Friday’s practice was special for Benitez as he practiced with the women’s team in their intrasquad doubles matches because one of the players was under the weather. He paired with different players and smiled throughout the rallies, bonding with his team before the tournament.
Benitez said he doesn’t get to play much now that he’s the head coach, but the practice was a blast, and he felt it was an advantage he could experience that with his team.
“It’s such a blast to see them play and actually being on the court. Playing in the game and fielding their balls and fielding their patterns is very good for coaching,” he said.
With spirits and expectations high, the team practiced earlier this week at the Arlington Tennis Center from Monday through Wednesday as they look to follow up their regular-season titles with conference championships.
For the women’s team (17-3, 8-1), there’s some extra motivation as the loss in the Sun Belt Championship game last season remains fresh on their mind, senior Liz Chileno said.
This is Chileno’s fourth conference tournament but first in the WAC after the team and university switched last July. She said the tournament losses in the Sun Belt hurt, but the team is motivated in its new conference.
“It was like an advantage and a disadvantage because we didn’t know how they play or how they will be,” Chileno said about the conference change. “So we were just ready for every match, and we just went all out.”
If there was a disadvantage, it wasn’t obvious, as the team won eight of its nine conference matches, with the lone loss being a 4-3 defeat April 2 to Seattle University in Washington. The team earned the No. 1 seed with its regular-season performance and will play No. 8 Sam Houston State University at noon Thursday in their quarterfinal match.
UTA defeated Sam Houston 7-0 on April 14 in the teams’ lone matchup this season. “We played them not too long ago, so it’s fresh in our memory,” Benitez said.
To win the championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament, the team will need to win three games in 48 hours.
The program has been very successful over the last three seasons, amassing 58 victories compared to just 10 losses. But throughout that success, the team has not brought home the conference championship. Chileno is looking to check off that last box in her final year.
While the women’s team looks to build on its dominant era, the men’s team (14-7, 5-0) has had a massive turnaround this season. After winning just one conference match last season, the men’s team went undefeated in WAC play this year to clinch the No. 1 seed and win its first regular-season title since 2016.
Benitez credited his assistant coaches for scouting well and bringing in new players to change the team’s culture. He said the team restyled to prioritize hard work, and the change has paid off.
One of those newcomers is freshman Dante Teramo, who finished the season with eight straight singles victories and is 13-4 overall this season for the Mavericks.
“We spend a lot of time together outside the court,” Teramo said. “Some of us live together, and we hang out together in our apartments, and I think that made the team stronger.”
He said the team feels confident ahead of the tournament, having defeated every team in the conference. The Mavericks surrendered just four points in conference play while scoring 31.
The last two matches of the season were on the road, and the team needed to win both to guarantee the regular-season championship. Teramo said it was a difficult challenge playing indoors when UTA has an outdoor arena, but the Mavericks played well, which gave them more confidence.
The men’s team earned a first-round bye with its regular-season performance. The Mavericks will play at noon Friday, facing the winner of the No. 4 Seattle University and No. 5 UT-Rio Grande Valley match in the semifinals. UTA beat both teams 6-1 this season.
With both teams in prime position to take home the conference championship, Benitez hopes the community will come and support the teams as the Mavericks try to defend their home court.
“We know that we are the host institution. We know even though we’re not playing on our courts, it’s just around the corner and it’s Arlington, and we are UT Arlington, and we take pride in that,” Benitez said.
