Tennis teams earn No. 1 seeds for conference tournament

Following a Friday win over Sam Houston State University, the women’s tennis team clinched its third consecutive regular season championship and will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s conference tournament.
“It feels great,” head coach Diego Benitez said postgame. “Very proud of the program, of the university and obviously the girls are the ones putting the work in, day in, day out.”
The men’s and women’s tennis teams will compete at the Western Athletic Conference tennis tournaments April 27 through 29 at Arlington Tennis Center. Both teams earned the No. 1 seed in their respective tournaments.
The women’s team will be looking for its first conference title since 2011, while the men will aim for its first championship since 2016.
“It’s always good to sleep in your own bed,” Benitez said. “It’s a facility that we’re familiar with, and we’re gonna get some fans out there.”
The women’s team will play its quarterfinal match at noon April 27, while the men’s team earned a bye, securing a semifinal bid at noon April 28.
Both teams have had seasons to remember. Here’s a look at how both teams got here and who they’ll face in the tournament. The winner of the men’s and women’s tournaments will go to the NCAA Tournament.
Women’s tennis
The women’s tennis team (17-3, 8-1) will look to avenge last season’s conference championship loss, where the Mavericks lost a 4-3 marathon match against the University of South Alabama that ran over four hours.
This season’s team fielded all eight players on the team from that championship loss.
The team impressed early with notable finishes at the Southern Methodist University invitationals in October, highlighted by sophomore Sarina Reinertsen’s singles title at SMU’s Red and Blue Challenge.
The Mavericks started the regular season by winning six of their first seven games. After a loss to Texas Tech University, UTA rallied off seven consecutive victories to ascend to the top of the conference standings.
Another strong showing came against the University of North Texas. UTA followed up a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Mean Green last season with a dominant 4-1 victory in Denton last Wednesday.
UTA will face Stephen F. Austin State University in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament at 9 a.m. April 27. No. 8 SFA finished the season with a 9-12 record, including 2-6 in conference play. UTA defeated SFA 7-0 on Sunday to clinch the No. 1 seed.
All of the Mavericks’ games will be at 9 a.m., with a potential championship match set for 9 a.m. April 29.
Men’s tennis
The men’s team (14-7, 5-0) has improved from last season where it won just one of six conference matchups.
The Mavericks finished the season with an 11-2 home record, a streak that will hopefully continue.
The team has benefited from the university’s conference change in July and will look to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
The Mavericks’ most impressive win came March 16 when they defeated Wichita State University, 4-3, in Kansas. It was UTA’s first win over the Shockers since 2017 and just the third win in program history in Wichita.
The team will face the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 4 Grand Canyon University and No. 5 UT-Rio Grande Valley. UTA defeated both teams this season with a 6-1 home victory over UTRGV on April 2 and a 7-0 road victory over GCU on April 14.
UTA’s semifinal match will be at noon April 28. If the Mavericks win, the championship game will be at noon April 29.
