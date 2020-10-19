Sophomore Angel Diaz and senior Lucia Natal won their respective sides of the Richland Hills ITA Fall Circuit over the weekend.
Diaz kicked off the tournament with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jerry Barton. The win propelled him to the semifinal round where he defeated Landon Ardila by a score of 6-2, 6-2.
The Manabi, Ecuador, native won the men’s bracket after Pranav Kumar withdrew in the tournament final. Senior Alejandro Hayen also advanced to the tournament semifinal but fell to Kumar by scores of 6-4, 10-8.
Natal won the women’s bracket after defeating Enya Ratkic in the final round by scores of 6-3, 6-2. The Asturias, Spain, native defeated Harper Santos in a three-set first round and teammate senior Carla Pons in the semifinals.
The men’s team will continue its season at the ITA Texas Regional Championships in Waco this weekend, while the women’s team will have a week off until it competes in the Bay Area Houston UTR Tournament starting Oct. 30 in Houston.
