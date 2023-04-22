 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tennis and golf to compete in conference championships this week

Tennis and golf to compete in conference championships this week

Junior Liz Chileno and freshman Ana Paula Jimenez shake hands with opposing players from Georgia State University on April 3 at the UTA Tennis Center. 

 

As the school year comes to a close, athletics are still going strong. Tennis and golf are preparing for the Western Athletic Conference tournament while baseball continues their season. The men's golf, women’s golf, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, softball, baseball and track and field teams will all compete this week.

Here is the schedule for April 24 through 30.

Golf

The men’s team will compete Friday through Sunday in Boulder City, Nevada, for the WAC Tournament.

The women’s team will compete Monday and Tuesday in Blaine, Washington, for the WAC Tournament.

Tennis

Both the men’s and women’s teams will compete Thursday through Saturday at the Arlington Tennis Center for the WAC Tournament.

Softball

The Mavericks will play a three-game home series against Tarleton State University at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Track and field

The team will compete Thursday at the Oliver Jackson Twilight meet in Abilene, Texas.

Baseball

The baseball team will play four home games, starting with a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday matchup against Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Then, the Mavericks will play a three-game series against University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

@leviomeke

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments