Sun defeat Wings in game three to end Dallas’s season

With over 5,000 fans sitting inside the College Park Center on Wednesday night, the Dallas Wings season came to an end in a 73-58 loss to the Connecticut Sun.
“I feel like we're growing here in Dallas,” said guard Marina Mabrey, who finished the game with a team-high 20 points, postgame. “We have so many fans, and they're always very supportive. They know we gave it our all. We put our hearts in it. They’re always super proud of us, and I can't thank them enough.”
This was the final game of the series. The Wings and the Sun split the first two games in Connecticut to play game three in Arlington. Connecticut will advance to play the Chicago Sky in the Women’s National Basketball Association semifinals.
Wings All-Star guard Arike Ogunbowale had missed the team’s last six games due to an abdominal injury. She played six minutes in the third and fourth quarters but missed all three of her shots.
Dallas won the first quarter 19-15, led by eight points from guard Veronica Burton.
Connecticut started the second quarter on an 8-2 run, but when a third foul sent reigning league-MVP Jonquel Jones to the bench, Dallas bounced back, grabbing a 28-25 lead with three minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the first half.
The game stayed close for the first 20 minutes. It saw seven ties, five lead changes and no lead larger than four. Mabrey led all scorers at the half with 12 points.
Then, Connecticut shifted the momentum.
Connecticut outscored the Wings 23-12 in the third quarter. An Ogunbowale appearance briefly stemmed the tide, but the Sun responded and held a 57-46 lead at the end of the third.
“[Ogunbowale] wanted to play, and I wanted her to fill a part of the team in a sense,” head coach Vickie Johnson said postgame. “I thought when we got down 10 that she could come in and give us a little spark.”
Dallas then went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the fourth quarter, and that was all she wrote. The Wings scored 24 points in the second half of the game after scoring 34 in the first half.
Burton said postgame she was proud of the team’s perseverance.
“We've had a lot of different injuries, a lot of different roles have changed over the course of the year and ups and downs,” she said. “We had losing streaks, and then we were able to turn around and go on a five-game winning streak.”
The Wings made history in this series. Their game two win was the franchise’s first playoff win since 2009 when they were the Detroit Shock.
Their playoff game tonight was the first in Arlington, according to a tweet by Andy Esworthy, vice president of broadcasting and communications for the Dallas Wings.
“We're building something special here,” Johnson said. “It was one step: winning a game in the playoffs, and then the next year it's another step. We're still building a championship team, and that's what we're looking forward to.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.