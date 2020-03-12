The Sun Belt Conference has suspended all regular-season competitions and conference championships across all sports indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

From conference tournaments to the NCAA tournament, Thursday saw waves of cancellations throughout the NCAA.

The Sun Belt announced earlier Thursday morning that it would be limiting attendance at its men’s and women’s basketball championships, then canceled the tournament altogether an hour later.

Aside from the NCAA, the NBA and the NHL have also suspended their seasons. Major League Baseball joined by suspending spring training and delaying the regular season by two weeks, and MLS suspended their season for 30 days.

