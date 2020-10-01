Sun Belt Conference releases 2020-21 conference schedule for men's, women's basketball

The Sun Belt Conference released its 2020-21 conference schedule Thursday.
UTA is expected to play 18 men’s basketball games and 16 women’s basketball games. The conference’s regular season will start Dec. 31 and last until Feb. 27.
Any nonconference matchups will be left up to institutional discretion, according to a Sun Belt press release. Those games can happen anywhere between Nov. 25 to Dec. 30.
“We appreciate the collaborative process with our athletics directors and head coaches as we created the 2020-21 basketball schedule,” Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill said. “These are challenging times, but we are excited that our basketball student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete this season. We thank our COVID-19 Advisory Panel and all the medical professionals that have provided their expertise to allow a safe return to activities. We’re all looking forward to another very competitive basketball season in the Sun Belt Conference.”
The Mavericks will open their conference slate against Arkansas State University on Dec. 31 at College Park Center, while the Lady Mavericks will start on the road against Red Wolves that same day at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
This year’s Sun Belt Conference Championship will take place from March 5 through March 8 at the Pensacola Bay Center and Pensacola State College in Pensacola, Florida. The tournament will relocate after being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the past six years.
