Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll tabs UTA volleyball to finish second in West Division

The volleyball team is projected to finish second in the West Division in the 2020 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.
The poll slated UTA to finish second in the division behind Texas State University, who received 10 first-place votes.
Junior outside hitter Brooke Townsend was selected to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team. In 34 matches last season, she had a .247 hitting percentage and led the team with 413 kills en route to a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection.
This is the second consecutive year the Mavericks are projected to finish second in the division. Last year, UTA won 20 matches — good enough for third in its league and a spot in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. UTA’s season ended in the tournament’s quarterfinals.
In 2019, senior middle blocker Madison Hill earned All-Sun Belt First Team honors, while junior libero Madelyn St. Germain earned Second Team honors and a Defensive Player of the Year award.
The Mavericks’ schedule for the 2020 season will be released Thursday.
@JayRod003
