The Sun Belt Conference announced the canceling of all organized athletics-related activities for the remainder of the academic year Monday.
This comes four days after the league announced that all regular season competitions and conference championships would be suspended due to the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.
The men’s and women’s basketball championships, meant to be held at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, were canceled last week along with the 2020 NCAA tournament.
Athletes competing in spring sports will be granted eligibility relief, according to the NCAA.
As of Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 3,487 total cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. Five cases have been confirmed in Tarrant County.
