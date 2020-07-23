Sun Belt Conference announces delayed competition start due to COVID-19 concerns

A Sun Belt referee walks across midcourt prior to the start of a UTA basketball game against the University of Louisiana at Lafayette on Jan. 30 at College Park Center.

Competition for the 2020-21 academic school year will be delayed until Sept. 3, the Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday.

The delay allows conference members additional time to implement protocols for a safe return to competition.

The rescheduling of contests will be determined by each conference member institution.

All UTA fall sport schedules, once finalized, are set to be released in the coming weeks, UTA Athletics said in a press release.

Each member institution will continue to rely on the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel.

The panel is working diligently to establish protocols and guidelines to ensure the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to play, according to the news release.

