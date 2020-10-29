The Sun Belt Conference has made changes to its 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball schedules.
The league originally announced conference schedules Oct. 1, with the UTA men’s basketball team playing 18 league games and the women’s basketball team playing 16 conference matchups.
Thursday’s changes include adding two conference games to the women’s schedule and breaking up the Sun Belt teams into East and West divisions to limit travel. UTA will join the West Division with Arkansas State University, the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Texas State University and the University of Louisiana Monroe.
The new schedule format will have teams playing division opponents in a two-game series on Fridays and Saturdays. The only exception in UTA’s schedule will happen Feb. 11 and 13 when the Mavericks and Lady Mavericks play Texas State.
The women’s basketball team will open its conference slate Jan. 1 against Little Rock at College Park Center, while the men’s team will play on the road against the Trojans that same day at Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.
This season’s Sun Belt Conference Championship will occur from March 5-8 at the Pensacola Bay Center and Pensacola State College in Pensacola, Florida. The tournament will relocate after being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the past six years.
