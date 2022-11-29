Strong first half propels Lady Mavericks to victory over UNT

Last season, when the women’s basketball team (3-4) faced the University of North Texas in Denton, the game came down to the wire, with UTA eking out a one-point overtime victory.
When the teams stepped on the College Park Center floor for their rematch Tuesday, UTA left no doubt whether last season’s win was a fluke. The Lady Mavericks controlled the game from the tip, defeating North Texas 76-58.
This was the Lady Mavericks’ first home game since Nov. 12, and they used the home crowd’s energy to snap a four-game losing streak.
“Those lessons that we learned in that four-game losing streak — that's got to come with us,” head coach Shereka Wright said. “And I thought tonight against North Texas, we did that, and we were able to stretch out that lead.”
UTA’s defense stymied the Mean Green offense early, holding UNT to two points in the first five minutes of the game. Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs led the effort on both ends, scoring six points and collecting three steals in the first quarter.
“We have a good scout, so I was kind of cheating a lot,” Jacobs said postgame with a chuckle.
The Lady Mavericks held a 20-12 lead at the end of the first quarter. Fifth-year guard Kayla White scored seven points in the period.
In the second quarter, UTA’s defense continued to hound the Mean Green, forcing 11 turnovers in the first half and scoring ten points off those mistakes.
By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, the Lady Mavericks had built a 45-24 lead, with White and Jacobs combining for 21 points.
North Texas responded with a run of its own in the third quarter, cutting UTA’s lead to 11, before a White jumper gave the Lady Mavericks a 56-43 lead at the end of the third quarter.
UTA would not be denied on its path to victory. Jacobs’ layup with just over five minutes remaining pushed the lead to 19 and sealed the win for the Lady Mavericks.
UTA will play the University of Houston at 7 p.m. Thursday in Houston, where the Lady Mavericks will look to capture their first win away from home this season.
“I thought our kids responded tonight, and I thought it started with our leadership of our seniors and doing a really good job of setting the pace tonight,” Wright said. “So, I'm excited for us to be able to get back into the win column and continue with this stretch as we get ready to head down to Houston.”
