Starr Jacobs returns to UTA for one more season

Two weeks after the women’s basketball team’s season ended, redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs announced she would be returning for one final season with the Lady Mavericks Monday.
Jacobs, reigning Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year, will play her fifth season of collegiate basketball with UTA after spending two years each at Temple College and UTA. In her two seasons as a Lady Maverick, Jacobs averaged 21 points per game in 2021-2022 and 18.1 points per game in 2022-2023.
“It has been such an honor to play for such an amazing school and to also bring a championship here in my first season,” Jacobs said in the statement.
She dominated the conference, averaging 20.4 points and 10.7 rebounds in conference play en route to her second Player of the Year award in as many seasons. Her biggest game this season came Feb. 16 against Sam Houston State University.
In that 106-102 victory, Jacobs amassed career-highs with 35 points and 20 rebounds. On that same night, she became the first player in program history to score 1,000 points in her first two seasons. Jacobs has scored 1,151 points in 59 games as a Lady Maverick.
At the conference tournament, Jacobs went down late in the team’s first round matchup with Seattle University. As the doctors checked her out on the sidelines, UTA’s season slipped away when Seattle eked out an 80-78 win.
Her 2021-2022 scoring average was the highest single-season average in program history. In just two seasons, Jacobs has already entered the program’s history books and now, the redshirt senior will have one more year to build on her legacy.
She’s 600 points away from Terra Wallace's all-time scoring record at UTA. With 589 and 562 points scored in her first two seasons, Jacobs may have a chance to break the record, despite playing one less season than Wallace.
After a standout high school career at Duncanville High School in Dallas, she then enrolled at the University of Houston, but chose to redshirt and transferred to Temple College. At Temple, Jacobs impressed in her redshirt freshman season, averaging 18 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
But it was her sophomore year where Jacobs burst onto the scene. She was named an All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association after averaging 23.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and collecting 69 steals, the 11th most nationally. Jacobs transferred to UTA after this season in 2021.
Jacobs and head coach Shereka Wright have built a bond in her time here. In an interview last season, Jacobs told The Shorthorn she saw Wright as a second mom, and having a coach that cares about her off the court is important to her.
As Jacobs and Wright built that bond, the team started winning. Jacobs was named Sun Belt Player of the Year in 2022 and immediately followed that up with three consecutive 28-point performances in the conference tournament, leading UTA to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.
After a heartbreaking loss in the tournament to Iowa State, Jacobs came back for her senior season with a vengeance. While her scoring decreased slightly, Jacobs had more rebounds, assists and steals as the team looked to her as a leader.
“I still have some unfinished business here, as I will use my last year of eligibility to play my final season here at UTA,” Jacobs said in a statement.
