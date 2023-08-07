Starr Jacobs leaves UTA, enters transfer portal

In a stunning move, senior forward Starr Jacobs announced Monday via Instagram that she had entered the transfer portal, reversing a decision from over four months ago when she shared she’d be returning to UTA.
Jacobs announced March 20 that she would return to the Lady Mavericks, but reversed course Monday. She is one of the premier players in the women’s basketball program’s history, accumulating statistical and personal records in her two years with the program. She now enters the transfer portal, leaving the team down a massive player with little time to find a replacement.
“After thinking long and hard, I’ve decided that my time at UTA has come to an end. I want to thank my UTA family for the past two years of love and support. I wouldn’t be here without y’all,” Jacobs said in her Instagram post. “With that being said, I have decided to enter my name in the transfer portal. 4 out.”
The Shorthorn was unable to reach Jacobs at time of publication.
“After a long, cordial conversation with Starr about her personal and basketball future she has decided to enter the transfer portal. We respect her decision, thank her for everything she has done for UTA and wish her all the best,” head coach Shereka Wright said in response to a Shorthorn request for comment.
In her first season as a Lady Maverick, Jacobs set a program record for scoring average when she averaged 21.0 points per game in the 2021-2022 season. In that same season, Jacobs won Sun Belt Player of the Year and Sun Belt Tournament MVP after leading UTA to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2007.
Last season, needing to pick up the load after the Lady Mavericks lost five seniors in the transfer portal and graduation, Jacobs elevated her game. Her scoring decreased but she had more rebounds, assists, and steals as she developed as a leader.
In conference play, she averaged 20.4 points and 10.7 rebounds a game to secure the Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year award. She is the only player in program history to accumulate two conference Player of the Year awards. Additionally, she was named to the conference’s All-Defensive team.
With the team needing a boost down the stretch, Jacobs elevated her game again in the final five games of the season when she averaged 27.8 points, 15.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists a game to help UTA climb to sixth in the conference standings.
It’s hard to overstate how much of a loss this will be to the women’s basketball program. Not only have they lost their best player, but Wright now has less than three months to find a replacement before the season starts. It’s unusual to enter the portal this late, as most schools have finalized their rosters and started summer workouts already.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.
