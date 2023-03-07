Starr goes out, women’s basketball team goes down in first round of conference tournament

LAS VEGAS — The women’s basketball team (14-17, 8-10) was doing everything right by the end of the third quarter Monday night. A 10-0 burst in less than two minutes of game time gave UTA a 61-49 lead in the final seconds of the quarter. Then, disaster struck.
After losing redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs to an injury in the fourth quarter, the No. 6 Lady Mavericks were unable to maintain their lead. They came up short, 80-78, to No. 11 Seattle University in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament. UTA led the contest for over 28 minutes.
With under six minutes left on the clock and UTA clinging to a 63-62 lead, Jacobs collided with an opponent under her own basket and did not return to the game after collapsing and clutching her chest. Jacobs had 17 points and 11 rebounds before the injury.
Head coach Shereka Wright said postgame Jacobs was being checked by the team’s doctors. Despite not having Jacobs, the team battled in the fourth quarter and tied it multiple times, but a foul call sent Seattle to the free-throw line, where the Redhawks converted both to give them a 78-76 lead.
“It happens,” Wright said. “You’re gonna lose your best players from time to time, but we still had great players out there playing.”
Fifth-year guard Kayla White, who was called for the foul and another shortly after, was asked postgame about the calls, but Wright stepped in.
“You have to be very careful when you're talking about officials, and I'm teaching them,” Wright said. “This is always about a teaching matter. It can't come down to calls. We have to play through those calls, and it didn’t come down to those two calls. He made those calls, that's for me to argue, and my players, I want to protect them.”
White finished the game with 20 points, her seventh game this season with 20 points or above. She finished the season averaging a career-high 14.3 points per game.
“I just wanted to bring the energy up any way that I could,” she said. “I thought the energy was down, and I wanted to just try to get the offense going.”
Fifth-year forward Shyia Smith logged her first playing time since Feb. 4 and scored seven points. Wright said postgame it was good to get Smith back, and her experience and shotmaking was helpful.
This loss marks the end of the season for the Lady Mavericks. White, Smith, and fifth-year guards Jireh Washington and De’Sha Benjamin have played their last games in blue and orange. Jacobs still has one year of eligibility remaining, and Wright said they’d have a conversation about the future when everyone has a chance to decompress from the loss.
In her final collegiate game, Washington scored 13 points and dished out 10 assists. “I just like getting my teammates involved,” she said. ”I'm a pass first, score second type of player, so getting my teammates involved all around the basket makes everything look good.”
Jacobs was a key piece of last year’s team that made the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history. This season was less successful, but Wright said every season is a learning experience.
“You learn from it, and it's only going to make us a better team, make me a better coach. As we continue to move on, these things happen. That’s part of it,” she said. “The best coaches go through these seasons, and we will be back from this.”
@isaacappelt
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.