Starr goes out, women’s basketball team goes down in first round of conference tournament

Head coach Shereka Wright discusses game plans during a game against Seattle University on March 6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. UTA lost 80-78, ending their season. 

LAS VEGAS — The women’s basketball team (14-17, 8-10) was doing everything right by the end of the third quarter Monday night. A 10-0 burst in less than two minutes of game time gave UTA a 61-49 lead in the final seconds of the quarter. Then, disaster struck.

After losing redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs to an injury in the fourth quarter, the No. 6 Lady Mavericks were unable to maintain their lead. They came up short, 80-78, to No. 11 Seattle University in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament. UTA led the contest for over 28 minutes.

With under six minutes left on the clock and UTA clinging to a 63-62 lead, Jacobs collided with an opponent under her own basket and did not return to the game after collapsing and clutching her chest. Jacobs had 17 points and 11 rebounds before the injury.

Fifth-year guard Jireh Washington releases the ball during a game against Seattle University on March 6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Washington ended the night with 10 assists, one away from reaching her career high. 

Head coach Shereka Wright said postgame Jacobs was being checked by the team’s doctors. Despite not having Jacobs, the team battled in the fourth quarter and tied it multiple times, but a foul call sent Seattle to the free-throw line, where the Redhawks converted both to give them a 78-76 lead.

“It happens,” Wright said. “You’re gonna lose your best players from time to time, but we still had great players out there playing.”

Fifth-year guard Kayla White reaches for the ball during a game against Seattle University on March 6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. White led the team with 20 points.

Fifth-year guard Kayla White, who was called for the foul and another shortly after, was asked postgame about the calls, but Wright stepped in.

“You have to be very careful when you're talking about officials, and I'm teaching them,” Wright said. “This is always about a teaching matter. It can't come down to calls. We have to play through those calls, and it didn’t come down to those two calls. He made those calls, that's for me to argue, and my players, I want to protect them.”

White finished the game with 20 points, her seventh game this season with 20 points or above. She finished the season averaging a career-high 14.3 points per game.

Basketball operations director Jordan Lewis guides players during a game against Seattle University on March 6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Lady Mavericks ended their season with eight wins and 10 losses in conference play.

“I just wanted to bring the energy up any way that I could,” she said. “I thought the energy was down, and I wanted to just try to get the offense going.”

Fifth-year forward Shyia Smith logged her first playing time since Feb. 4 and scored seven points. Wright said postgame it was good to get Smith back, and her experience and shotmaking was helpful.

Redshirt senior forward Starr Jacobs jumps for a basket during a game against Seattle University on March 6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Jacobs was named 2022-2023 Western Athletic Conference Player of the Year before the tournament began. 

This loss marks the end of the season for the Lady Mavericks. White, Smith, and fifth-year guards Jireh Washington and De’Sha Benjamin have played their last games in blue and orange. Jacobs still has one year of eligibility remaining, and Wright said they’d have a conversation about the future when everyone has a chance to decompress from the loss.

In her final collegiate game, Washington scored 13 points and dished out 10 assists. “I just like getting my teammates involved,” she said. ”I'm a pass first, score second type of player, so getting my teammates involved all around the basket makes everything look good.”

Austin Kelly, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, draws out the next play during a game against Seattle University on March 6 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. UTA entered the conference as the No. 6 seed.

Jacobs was a key piece of last year’s team that made the NCAA Tournament for the third time in school history. This season was less successful, but Wright said every season is a learning experience.

“You learn from it, and it's only going to make us a better team, make me a better coach. As we continue to move on, these things happen. That’s part of it,” she said. “The best coaches go through these seasons, and we will be back from this.”

