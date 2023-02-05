Sports teams to resume activity after snow delays

With the weather conditions clearing up from the snow, UTA sports is getting deeper into its respective seasons and softball is almost back. Men’s basketball, women’s basketball, track and field, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and softball will all compete this week.
Here is the schedule from Feb. 6 through Feb. 12.
Basketball
Both basketball teams will play against their conference this week. The men’s basketball team will play one home game and one road game while the women’s basketball team will play two road games and one home game.
The men’s basketball team will play 4 p.m. Monday against Tarleton State University inside College Park Center. Their next game is 6:30 p.m. Thursday against the University of Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas.
The women’s basketball team will play 1 p.m. Monday against Utah Tech University at the College Park Center. They’ll travel west to play their next game, a 7 p.m. Thursday matchup with Utah Valley in Orem, Utah. Their third game is 5 p.m. Saturday against Seattle University in Seattle, Washington.
Track and Field
The track and field team will compete on Friday at the Howie Ryan Invitational in Houston, Texas.
Tennis
Both tennis teams will play one game against a non-conference team. The men’s tennis team will play one home game while the women’s tennis team one road game.
The men’s tennis team will play 2 p.m. Friday against the University of Texas at San Antonio in Arlington, Texas at the UTA Tennis Center. The women’s tennis team will play 2 p.m. Saturday against Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.
Softball
The softball team will play its first four games of the season this weekend as part of the Maverick Invitational. The Mavericks’ first game will be 3 p.m. Friday against Texas Tech University. The team will then immediately turn around and play 6 p.m. Friday against the University of Tulsa. Then Saturday, the team will flip the script, playing 3 p.m. vs Tulsa and 6 p.m. against Texas Tech.
@leviomeke
