Sports Forecast: UTA’s upcoming games this week

A sign reading ‘WAC Western Athletic Conference’ hangs on the wall adjacent to a Maverick Athletics sign June 28 at the College Park Center.

 File photo / Marilyn Schoneboom

As the semester rolls along, UTA’s sports teams have started competing in their respective seasons. This week, the volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country teams will compete. 

Here’s the athletic schedule for Oct. 17 through 23.

Volleyball

The volleyball team is back home this week with two conference matchups.

The Mavericks will play 6 p.m. Thursday against Abilene Christian University. They will play again at noon Saturday against Sam Houston State University.

Golf

The men’s team will compete Monday and Tuesday at the Little Rock Invitational in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The women’s team will compete Monday and Tuesday at the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic in Hot Spring Village, Arkansas.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team will finish competing in the ITA Regional on Monday in Waco, Texas.

@isaacappelt

sports-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments