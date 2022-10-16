As the semester rolls along, UTA’s sports teams have started competing in their respective seasons. This week, the volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country teams will compete.
Here’s the athletic schedule for Oct. 17 through 23.
Volleyball
The volleyball team is back home this week with two conference matchups.
The Mavericks will play 6 p.m. Thursday against Abilene Christian University. They will play again at noon Saturday against Sam Houston State University.
Golf
The men’s team will compete Monday and Tuesday at the Little Rock Invitational in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The women’s team will compete Monday and Tuesday at the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic in Hot Spring Village, Arkansas.
Tennis
The men’s tennis team will finish competing in the ITA Regional on Monday in Waco, Texas.
