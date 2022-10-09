Sports Forecast: UTA’s upcoming games this week

As the semester rolls along, UTA’s sports teams have started competing in their respective seasons. This week, the volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country teams will all compete.

Here’s the athletic schedule for Oct. 10 through 16.

Volleyball

The volleyball team is on the road this week with two conference matchups.

The Mavericks will play 6 p.m. Thursday at Utah Valley University. They will play again 4 p.m. Saturday at Seattle University.

Both games can be watched with an ESPN+ subscription.

Golf

The men’s team will compete Monday and Tuesday at the Tempest Collegiate in Gladewater, Texas.

Tennis

The men’s tennis team will compete in the ITA Regional Thursday through Oct. 17 in Waco, Texas.

The women’s tennis team will wrap up Southern Methodist University Invitational No. 1 Monday before competing at the SMU Invitational No. 2 Friday through Sunday.

Cross Country

The men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Arturo Barrios Invitational Saturday.

The men will compete in the tournament’s 8K race, while the women will compete in the 5K race.

