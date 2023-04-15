Softball wins one, drops two in weekend series against Abilene Christian University

The softball team (17-22,7-8) went 1-2 against Abilene Christian University in its weekend series at Allan Saxe Field. The Mavericks went into Saturday’s double-header with a three-game losing streak after a heavy week where they played seven games.
Head coach Kara Dill said it’s been a tough week for the team after moving last weekend’s series back. “It’s really good for us to learn from that and be able to sustain that because that’s what a conference tournament is, you’ve got to keep coming back day after day to find out what that stamina looks like.”
Game 1: UTA 1, ACU 8
UTA dropped its third straight game Friday, allowing ACU to pick up their first road win of the season. The Mavericks collected six hits in the game but were only able to cash in one run.
Sophomore pitcher Jessica Adams got the start and picked up the loss after giving up three runs on four hits. Junior pitcher Gracie Bumpurs went on to close out the game allowing three earned runs on 10 hits.
ACU struck first in the first inning on a solo home run to give the Wildcats the early lead. Junior outfielder Morgan Westbrook answered back in the bottom of the inning, hitting an RBI double down the left field allowing freshman utility player Marley Neises to score UTA’s only run. UTA wasn’t able to get anything going the rest of the game as ACU went on to score seven unanswered runs, bolstered by a four-run seventh inning.
Game 2: UTA 16, ACU 7
The Mavericks rebounded in game two with a season-high 16 runs. Neises collected UTA’s first hit of the day. Fifth-year first baseman Meagan Smith cranked a two-run home run giving UTA their first lead of the day, 4-3. ACU regained the lead, 6-5, in top of the fourth with a three-run homer of its own.
It was a back and forth game in the early innings, but UTA took over offensively in the bottom of the fourth. ACU had no answer defensively as UTA scored 11 runs in the inning en route to their first victory of the series.
Dill said the top of their order did a really good job of competing and continuing to adjust in their at bats and that both Adams and Bumpers played with a lot of guts in their performance against a tough lineup.
“I think what helped us win the second game was putting the ball on the ground and making their defense work,” Dill said. “The top of the order did a better job of that, just trying to keep the ball on the ground and get runners in motion.”
The highlight of the game came when Neises hit a grand slam to seal the victory. The home crowd broke into cheers as the bases emptied and the team met the runners at home. Adams collected her 10th win of the season, giving up three hits for two earned runs.
Neises said home runs are nice, but her mentality was more about the team’s need in the moment by contributing base hits and staying on top of the ball.
Game 3: UTA 3, ACU 7
ACU got off to a fast start taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning as they loaded the bases after hitting four straight base hits. The Wildcats hit two home runs in the first two innings to put UTA in a hole, 5-0.
Dill said the delay between games is tough on momentum. While UTA showed some fight, the team wasn't able to overcome their mistakes.
“As soon as the game’s over it kind of ends your momentum and we were doing everything we could to keep our momentum up,” Dill said.
Bumpurs took over pitching duties in the fourth for Adams who gave up seven hits, five earned runs and struck out three batters. UTA loaded up the bases in the third but failed to bring in any scored runs.
In the bottom of the fifth, senior outfielder Reagan Hukill brought in UTA’s first run of the day after Westbrook singled to left field. Westbrook’s hit set up runners on second and third base, but the Mavericks couldn’t materialize more runs. Neises woke the crowd up by smashing her fifth home run of the season in the bottom seventh to bring UTA within four, but in the end it wasn’t enough.
Neises said both the good and bad moments help the team learn in knowing what they need to do as a whole going forward.
“We lost as a team, we’re gonna carry that with us,” Neises said. “We know what to do next time and we’ll be better.”
